Music lovers, Xiaomi has something for you. We refer to your ShanLing M0, a music player that will inevitably remind you of the classic iPod Touch from Apple. The Chinese firm does not want to be left behind when it comes to audio devices and that is why it has developed this ShanLing M0 that does not have the economic price that Xiaomi has accustomed us to.

That careful design that we mentioned is the one that reminds us of the iPod Touch, with rounded edges and a wide screen with which to control the reproduction of music. But not everything is based on design, and this Shanling M0 “Lossless” (without loss of quality in compression) is ideal for listening to music in high resolution. Ready to know all the details?

ShanLing M0: Xiaomi’s iPod Touch that is not cheap

Xiaomi wants you to listen to music comfortably without sacrificing quality, and for this, it created this Shanling M0 Lossless that we present to you in this article. It is a small device, with dimensions of 40 x 13.5 and 45 mm and a weight of 38 grams, characteristics that facilitate its transport. In addition, the case of this music player is made of an aluminum alloy that makes it even more beautiful.

With this Shanling M0 Lossless you will not have problems to play music files, since it has support for MP3, FLAC, WAV, M4A, MP2 or AC3 formats, among many others. In addition, you can also play videos thanks to reading MP4 files. As we mentioned before, this is a Lossless and high resolution music player, which ensures that compressed files do not lose quality.

Thanks to the SONY LDAC (24 bit) wireless technology, you can connect your wireless headphones with three times the bandwidth that standard Bluetooth technology allows. If you prefer wired headphone connection, this player also has a 3.5mm jack.

We recommend you: Xiaomi launches new wireless headphones: just over 20 euros, aptX technology and 9 hours of autonomy

We turn to another of the most important aspects when choosing a music player: autonomy. The Xiaomi Shanling M0 Lossless has a 630 mAh lithium battery that lasts up to 15 hours of use and 30 days in “stand-by” (always depending on the use). To charge this battery you will need about 2 hours of your time.

Another of the strengths of the audio device of the Chinese firm is its interface, original and intuitive. In addition, it has extensive customization options for you to adapt based on your usage preferences. Before finishing, we must mention that the Shanling M0 also has microSD card tray up to 128 GB.

The Shanling M0 Lossless music player is available in black, gray and red. As we said at the beginning, its price is not as economical as expected in a Xiaomi product, but it is still cheaper than other competing devices. You can Buy the Shanling M0 Lossless for 124 euros on Aliexpress and thus enjoy high quality music.

Find what you are looking for cheaper in our Chollos channel, and if you are still thinking about it, take a look at our other buying guides. The prices shown in this article are current at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

Follow Andro4all