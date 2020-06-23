These spare wheels can get you out of trouble and come with a 40% discount.

Many of our cities have been filled with electric scooters. They are a comfortable, cheap and environmentally friendly means of transport. You may have noticed, a large percentage of them are from Xiaomi, and is that their electric vehicles are a success.

Today we bring you an offer related to electric scooters, although perhaps it is not what you expected. These wheels can be a great help as a spare and are very cheap. We found them on AliExpress with a 40% discount.

The cheapest spare part for your scooter

Made of quality rubber and plastic, arrive with a construction that promises to be strong and durable. With a honeycomb hole design, it will absorb every shock to make the rides more enjoyable.

On the other hand, its insulation will be responsible for promoting thermal retention. A good temperature is very important in tires, they are what unites you to the ground when you move and the contact must be optimal to avoid accidents.

This is the Xiaomi electric scooters

We cannot talk about tires without dedicating a few lines to xiaomi electric scootersSo let’s take a look at them. These are the most popular, we tell you all their characteristics.

Xiaomi Mijia M365

Made of aluminum alloy, it is foldable and has a weight of around 12 kilos. Its maximum speed reaches 25 km / h, in line with what we have seen in some of its competitors. With the battery saving mode it will stay at 18 km / h.

Your battery promises up to 30 kilometers of autonomy, you will have to wait between 6 and 8 hours to fully charge it. Its 4 LED lights will take care of showing the remaining battery level at all times.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

The Mi Electric Scooter 1S coincides in many of its characteristics with the previous model, it will reach a maximum speed of 25 km / h and its autonomy will approach 30 kilometers. But there is a main difference.

Xiaomi’s electric scooter arrives with a screen that will show the battery levela, but also other important information such as the speed at which we move and the performance mode. Too you can control the headlights and other features like ABS.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro

The « Pro » version of the Chinese scooter, maintains the maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour, but increases their autonomy up to 45 kilometers. You will be able to move for a longer time without worrying if you are going to be left stranded. We met with a charging time of about 8 hours.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

Don’t you want to miss more offers like this? Join our Chollos channel!

Follow Explica.co