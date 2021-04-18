Xiaomi’s corner in AliExpress, with up to 60% discount on its best products

Up to 60% discount on a wide variety of Xiaomi products such as mobile phones, smart watches and purifiers.

The best products of the wide and varied Xiaomi catalog star discounts up to 60% off on AliExpress, but only for a limited time. We already know that the Chinese company manufactures products of different categories, so you can find smartphones, headphones, scooters, smartwatches, purifiers and much more at the best price.

Xiaomi’s corner in AliExpress is open Until April 30, so you should take advantage of these offers before it is too late. Of course they are original products and you will only have to wait a few days to receive them at home. Discount coupons are used for a large number of items, although we have selected some of the most attractive.

It has recently hit the market, but is already starring in a scandal discount on AliExpress. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, for only 236 euros, is a great opportunity to enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and a 90 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, quad rear camera and 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

Xiaomi’s cheap smartwatch is the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, with 1.4 inch screen, 11 sports modes to record your physical activity, water resistance up to 5 ATM, heart rate reader, GPS and a battery life of up to 9 days on a single charge.

Plummeting of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, one of the best activity bracelets of the moment, thanks to the XIAOMI20 coupon. For less than 20 euros you can get a device with 1.1 inch AMOLED screen, 11 sports modes, heart rate sensor, more than 100 different watch faces and battery for up to 14 days, with magnetic charge.

An interesting device to watch series and movies in the living room is this Mijia Youth Version Mini projector. The device supports a resolution of 1920 × 1080 Full HD resolution and it supports 4K and HDR10 content. What’s more, doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play music that you share from your mobile. By the way, it comes with the Google Assistant.

Among the best Xiaomi purifiers stands out the Mijia Mi Air Purifier Pro, with a air flow rate of 500 m3 / h that can perform at its best in rooms of up to 60 square meters. It includes OLED display that reports on air quality and compatibility with the Mi Home app to configure it remotely.

These are just some examples of products where you can take advantage of AliExpress discounts to get the best of Xiaomi. We remind you available coupons, you just have to apply them before the purchase and save a few euros, but remember that only until April 30.

XIAOMIES150: 20 euros discount on products over 150 euros.XIAOMI60: 10 euros discount on products over 60 euros.XIAOMI20: 5 euros discount on products over 20 euros.

