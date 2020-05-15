Yes, the “Xiaomi Chromecast” is a reality, and it has already appeared on Gearbest, despite the fact that, at the moment, it is a product file that, at the moment, cannot be purchased. Simply, the store has already listed it here ahead of its launch. And you know how the saying goes: when the river sounds, water carries.

Today we are going to talk about this Xiaomi Chromecast, which more than a Netflix, what comes to be is a kind of Android TV Box, but in the form of Chromecast, and it is a product that, when it goes on sale, can be very worthwhile.

This is the “Xiaomi Chromecast” that is already on Gearbest

Xiaomi has a good launch in hand right now, and it is a device that would be connected to television by HDMI and that would allow us to enjoy Android TV on our television, even though it is not Smart TV.

Gearbest has already listed the product on its website, at the moment it cannot be purchased, but the tab of this Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is already online, and the online store has also published the device’s specifications, which are:

Android 9.0

2 GB of RAM

8 GB of internal memory

DTS-HD and Dolby Stereo sound

HDMI 2.0 connector

WiFi 5G and and Bluetooth 4.2

MicroUSB power port

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has Android TV with Android 9.0, and if you read the review of the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S we made, you will already know that it is a very complete operating system. And it is that, in addition to having applications like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN, You can access Google Play to download more applications and even games that you can play with a controller connected by Bluetooth. And you can also use Google Assistant to control the system by voice. Its processor is the Amlogic S905 Y2 and its GPU is the ARM Mali-G31 MP2.

Its size is quite small, and it has a microUSB port with which you can feed it with energy to make it work. In terms of connectivity, it has Dual-band WiFi 2.4 – 5 GHz and Bluetooth 4.2 through which you can connect a controller to play, as we mentioned before.

It is great news that the company is close to launching a product like this, as it brings the experience of an Android TV to a smaller size than the usual Android TV Box, all without taking up space next to the television, but hidden in the back.

As for the price, Geekbuying has set a price – we imagine that it is much higher than it will be – of € 184, but, as always, to know the official price we will have to wait for the device to be presented to get an idea of ​​how much it will cost to import one of these to our respective countries, since, first of all, the device will surely be presented in China.

