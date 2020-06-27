In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to be in the latest fashion and at the same time have the latest technology on your wrist, the Xiaomi Amazfit GTS is the smart watch you are looking for, not only for its high performance, but because now you can find it at a very low price thanks to this offer that we have just rescued for you.

Whether you are an athlete, a person who likes to be fashionable or both, it is clear that wearing a smart watch is an essential complement, not only to wear the best outfits this summer, but also to have a lot of features in the doll.

So finding Xiaomi’s award-winning Amazfit GTS at just € 109.90 in El Corte Inglés is an incredible offer not only because it is 15% off, but because you get a smart watch with features that other watches offer you at a low price. like Apple Watch, but paying much less now.

This heart rate smart watch measures up to 12 different sports and is also waterproof. Its battery life can easily reach two weeks.

This offer to buy the Amazfit GTS at € 109.90 in El Corte Inglés, has free shipping from Spain, so you will receive it in the next few hours quietly at your home, although if you prefer you can also choose to pick it up at any center de El Corte Inglés compatible with the offer.

The Amazfit GTS smartwatch on offer has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen Standing out for a very high pixel density (341 PPI) to offer a series of high quality interfaces with unprecedented clarity of detail. It is also a totally modular at the interfaceWith which you can customize it to show you the information you want, not only related to the time, but also the time, the number of steps, the heart rate, reminders and practically any compatible aspect thanks to its customizable widgets.

Moreover, it supports 12 conventional exercise modes, it is waterproof to a depth of 50 m and all covered in an incredible 14-day battery in daily use mode or up to 46 days in basic mode.

That is why the Xiafit Amazfit GTS is the best quality price smart watch that you can buy now on the market, and that it is made much more essential thanks to this offer.

