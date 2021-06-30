Xiaomi’s alternative to Apple’s AirTag is on the way, according to rumors | Technology

Xiaomi is working on its own alternative to Apple’s AirTag. At least that’s what the latest rumors from China suggest, where a patent for a tracking device has come to light. This is what we know so far.

Location devices have become fashionable. We are talking about the small devices that can be integrated into key rings, placed in backpacks or put in any other object that we want to track and that allow us to know their location through the mobile phone.

Samsung got ahead of the competition with the announcement of the Galaxy SmartTag earlier in the year, and Apple introduced the highly anticipated AirTag a few months later, at the April keynote. The rest of the brands will not miss this trend and new tracking devices integrated into their respective ecosystems will be announced soon.

Can’t find your mobile? Do you think it has been stolen and you want to find your lost mobile? We tell you how to locate your smartphone remotely from any computer using Android Device Manager and your Google account settings.

If the rumors are right one of these manufacturers is going to be Xiaomi, which is already working on its alternative to Apple’s AirTag. At least that is what a patent filed in China called “Method and Device for Finding Objects” suggests, which describes a device for tracking objects and how it works.

The patent, which has come to light in a news item published by the Chinese media ITNews, was initially filed in 2017 and was authorized a few days ago this June.

In the summary that appears in the document, Xiaomi details the operation of its object location system, which is very similar to the Galaxy SmartTag and Apple’s AirTag.

The company explains that, thanks to its location system, users can quickly retrieve any object without having to make an effort to search for it. It refers to the sending of identification information and the consultation of a database with previously stored information, so you may also plan to create a network like Apple and Samsung so that users can track their objects even when they are out of range of their mobile phone.

Xiaomi is a brand known for having many products at a very good price. These are 14 of which you can buy in Spain for less than € 20.

At the moment this is all we know about the possible Xiaomi Mi Smart Tag. As it is a patent, we cannot take anything for granted, since the company can keep it in a drawer and not develop a commercial product.

Now we can only wait to find out about Xïaomi’s plans and see if it actually launches a tracking device.