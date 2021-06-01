Xiaomi’s 200W charge would take a phone to 100% in just 8 minutes

06/01/2021 at 09:51 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Surely one of the best things that smartphones have brought us today is fast charging. Being able to have battery for the rest of your day in a few minutes is something to be thankful for. And the thing seems to never end, since every few months we see new fast charging records. The last one has been from Xiaomi, who claim to be able to charge a device in just 8 minutes with their 200W fast charge.

In the tests that you can see below these lines, a modified Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with 4,000 mAh is used, a terminal that effectively charges from 0 to 100% in as little as 8 minutes with 200W load. While it is a truly amazing time, we also do not disgust the record time reached in wireless charging. And it is that from Xiaomi they have developed a system of 120W wireless charging that would charge our phone in just 15 minutes. It is not surprising that every so often we see these impressive figures, since it is Asian manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus, the leaders in this technology.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Unfortunately, and as is usual in this type of video, we have not known a date when this technology will arrive at a commercial level. However, analyzing the evolution of fast charging in recent years, it is very possible that these figures will end up being the standard in a matter of a couple of years.