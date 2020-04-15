MIUI, the Xiaomi customization layer, is one of the oldest and most mature in the Android scene. It is in its 11th version, which was introduced in the fall of last year. It has a very characteristic design and works really well, it has been made with a good cast of fans.

The latest version of MIUI doesn’t take that long between us, but we could already be before the first details of its successor, MIUI 12. Xiaomi would have shown by mistake some of the design changes that will come with the new version of their software.

These would be the first captures of MIUI 12

The first pictures We owe them to one of the XDA Developers users, who found them on one of the MIUI forums. In them, it is common for some of the managers of Xiaomi to publish all kinds of content.

On some occasions, they upload betas of their applications so that the most fans can try them. One of the latest additions was the new version of the settings app, in charge of giving us more clues about MIUI 12. In it you can find new sections, with designs very different from what we have seen so far. By the way, in Xiaomi they did not take long to realize the error, the news has already disappeared in the new beta.





These design changes would be in line with what we have seen in MIUI 11, with a somewhat more minimalist design language, with rounded figures that flood the interface. We have spent over 6 months testing the latest version of MIUI, and our impressions have been very positive. The animations are now smoother, with a better overall experience and a fluidity that will be increased in the 90 Hz panels of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. With MIUI 11 also came a feature that many users have been asking for for a long time. , a dark mode that will ink all the applications of the system equally.

We will still have to wait a few months to enjoy MIUI 12, but the first details we are learning about only increase our expectations. We also hope that those problems that have haunted the Chinese fork in recent years will disappear, to finally have round software.

