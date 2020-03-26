Xiaomi has presented some very popular smartphones during his not so many years of life. One of the ones I remember the most is the Xiaomi Mi 5, with a nice glass design and a curved back that made it very comfortable. Unfortunately we will not talk about it, but the Chinese firm may be thinking of bringing back one of its mythical, the Xiaomi Mi 6.

As a Chinese filter on Weibo has pointed out, Xiaomi is preparing a new and updated edition of its old flagship. Not for long we could find a new edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6, with an improved design and leading features.

The rebirth of one of the mythical Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was presented at the spring of the year 2017, practically 3 years ago. It came with a glass body and rounded edges, along with some front frames that have nothing to do with what we find today. His screen was a 5.15-inch IPS and Full HD resolution.

Its processor was Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which came with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The new Mi 6 would renew the chip and could incorporate one of the processors of the Qualcomm 700 seriesmay even one of the last 800.

The image that we leave you is a render that has also been published on Weibo, and that can you give us an idea of ​​the design with which this new edition would count. The frames of the original model would be reduced almost totally, perhaps together with the inclusion of a hole in the screen. According to the concept – and it makes sense – Xiaomi would maintain much of the rear aesthetics so that the Mi 6 does not lose its essence.

Despite what we see in the image, it is most likely that we would find changes in the photographic section. Most of the smartphones that have been presented these months enjoy several cameras on their back, this new Xiaomi Mi 6 should not be less. It could come with 3, maybe even 4 sensors on its rear.

In any case, for now everything is rumors, so we must take this information carefully. What we do know for sure is that the Chinese firm will present tomorrow in our country the new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, its commitment to the high-end of this 2020.

