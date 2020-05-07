After officially presenting the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the technology giant has prepared new products for the European market that will arrive in the coming months. A list in which the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, so everything indicates that the Chinese company would be about to launch its own Google Chromecast which will even serve as an alternative to Amazon Fire TV.

A publication in the Xiaomi India official Twitter account has dropped that on May 8 the new Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be presented next to the Xiaomi Mi 10 in the Asian country. A device that appears as a cheaper option to make an old television a Smart TV, since unlike the Amazon Fire TV, the media player from Xiaomi would have a price that would be around between 30 and 40 euros.

Last April the first rumors about the possible arrival of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, a device that will provide smart functions to old televisions that do not have an Internet connection. A product that would be about to see the light, since the Chinese manufacturer has started to share a series of teasers of the device on its official Twitter account in India. It should be noted that in these publications not directly mentioned on the My TV Stick, but the messages used are clear clues.

Imagine watching all that amazing content on #Internet on your TV.

Imagine turning your TV into a # SmartTV.😎 My fans, we’re launching one more device with # Mi10 on May 8. Leave your guesses in comments. Tag your friends who need to turn their TV into a Smart TV. pic.twitter.com/MtvmRQQUDh – My India (@XiaomiIndia) May 6, 2020

Xiaomi will present the Mi TV Stick along with the Mi 10 on May 8 in India

Here’s the entire list of Xiaomi’s Smart IoT products that will be launching in Europe in upcoming months!

Thanks to my exclusive Chinese source 😉 pic.twitter.com/qQMH3FTGyX – Sudhanshu (@ Sudhanshu1414) April 16, 2020

In the publications the India division of the company also confirms that it will be Starting May 8 when the Mi TV Stick is available. A date that corresponds to the market of the Asian country, since at the moment it is in the only place where its presentation has been confirmed. Of course, and as with the vast majority of Xiaomi products, the Mi TV Stick is expected to end up landing in other markets in the coming weeks, like Spain.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Twitter user whose name is Sudhanshu has also shared a leak with a calendar with upcoming Xiaomi releases. This user, known for constantly filtering reliable data on products from the Chinese company, has already stated that the Mi TV Stick will also arrive in Europe this same month, although a specific date is unknown. The tech giant is expected to reveal this information on Friday, May 8, in addition to the price of the device.

Details of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick are barely known, but the leaks ensure that it will have a design similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and that it will show a AMlogic S905Y2 processor along with 2 GB of RAM. In the same way, it is also pointed out that it would arrive with Android TV 9 or 10 as an operating system, Bluetooth connectivity and dual-band WiFi, and that it will be compatible with services such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video, among others.

