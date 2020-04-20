Xiaomi introduced a few weeks ago to the new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in international markets, and it did accompanying its new high-end with a 65W GaN charger which helped them boast of their ultra-fast charging technology up to 50W and wireless up to 30W.

The Chinese giant is in fact literally getting its head on with the added value on your smartphones, and if you already have a good range of mobile phones compatible with HDR10 + content from Netflix, now you are also considering enjoy the best fast charge on the market, both wired and via inductive wireless charging.

Be that as it may, and following Murphy’s laws that make an appearance with every important innovation, The mentioned Xiaomi 65W GaN charger has frog to the company led by Lei Jun, and that is that its arrival on the market has been suspended due to a potential vulnerability that would affect the safety of users.

Xiaomi has wanted to go one step further with a new ultra-fast charging technology, but as always, youth problems have attacked its 65W GaN charger that has been removed to review its firmware.

We recommend you | Why Xiaomi is putting a warning on the boxes of its new phones

Xiaomi implements a new Galium nitride technology … And the problem is in an unencrypted chip!

Apparently, the new 65W charger from Xiaomi that uses gallium nitride technology it has no problems with its operation but with its electronics, and it is that a security team from another company would have alerted Xiaomi itself, according to reports that have transpired these days, of a vulnerability in your firmware it could be dangerous.

In case you want to know more details, the charger implements a reprogrammable eFlash / MTP chip to solve possible problems that may arise in the future, making it possible for the Chinese firm to update the charging protocol through a smartphone or PC connected to the charger.

However, the firmware built into the device does not appear to be encrypted, so it is completely accessible to hackers and malicious users who they could modify it without major problems, increasing for example the output power and damaging the products that are connected, with all that this entails.

Do you remember the explosive Galaxy Note 7? It could happen again if a lithium battery is subjected to very high powers and temperatures during its charge …

So, given the magnitude of the potential problem that any intrusion into the loader software could cause, Xiaomi has chosen to be cautious and withdraw its 65W GaN charger in time, at least while they find a solution to close the device firmware and prevent it from being modified.

Luckily not too many units had been sold, we think none were from China, so the problem is very limited and there is no massive impact. In addition, you should not be scared with your current ultra-fast chargers, since there is usually no danger of explosion or fire in the batteries since smartphones have surge protection and disconnect the load in case of problems.

In order not to confuse you, more exposed would be headphones or other gadgets they are not provided with any type of protection, so in case of accessories we cannot fail to recommend that you always load them using the transformers that come in the box with them.

Looking at your 65W Gallium Nitride charger, it looks like Xiaomi is already working to solve this problem with the software of the accessory, and that in case of any problem they have made their customer service available to users.

At Andro4all | “With easy access to Google applications”: Xiaomi mocks Huawei with its Mi 10 Pro, and the message in China did not like anyone

More information | Sina

Follow Andro4all