The transition to 5G has already started, And there are some companies that want to do it as soon as possible, since, after all, it is the great change that we have ahead in the smartphone market. And right now it is the turn of the high range, but in not too long it will be the middle range.

And, right now, if a high-end terminal is presented, it should have 5G connectivity. But Xiaomi, which is the company that would launch the cheapest 5G mobile facing the end of this year, it will stop manufacturing 4G mobiles, since everyone will adapt to the new connectivity.

Xiaomi will leave behind 4G mobiles at the end of the year

Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, has been interviewed in a Chinese publication called Xinhuanet, and here, the Chinese businessman has stated that the company plans to stop producing smartphones with 4G connectivity by the end of this year 2020. to have a catalog of 5G smartphones in all its ranges. And that is very positive news, since we are going to be able to enjoy good, beautiful and cheap smartphones with 5G.

This implies that in the next 6 months, Xiaomi must present replacements for all its terminals without 5G that it has on the market right now. And this, taking into account the pace with the presentations that the Chinese company has, is something that we do not think will be too complicated. Although, considering the current situation, it would not be surprising that this date could be delayed to a certain extent.

That Xiaomi stops producing smartphones with 4G does not mean exactly that its terminals will not have this connectivity, but that they will have 5G. That is, just like your smartphone has 4G and 3G connectivity, Xiaomi’s new mobiles will have 5G, 4G and 3G, for all those situations in which there is no coverage of the new connectivity. At the end of the day, today it is impossible to depend solely on 5G or 4G, since there are areas that these two networks do not reach, at least for the moment.

Beyond this, the founder of Xiaomi has recognized that the coronavirus outbreak has affected the company’s production, and this has caused a temporary lack of stock. But now, the firm has recovered, and has resumed production, ready to focus, in addition, on the so-called Internet of Things, and thus also enhance its range of household products.

We recommend you | Xiaomi: 4 hidden MIUI 12 functions that will change the way you use your mobile

Xiaomi is facing this 2020 as a year of transition, in which it is radically changing its strategy, and also, it is preparing a 2021 full of 5G that promises to be one of the most important years in the history of the company, which also catches them in one of the best moments they have experienced in their history.

Before you leave! Connecting has a new episode. Listen to the Andro4all podcast on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Andro4all