Xiaomi will not participate in person in the MWC 2021 either | Technology

The edition of the Mobile World Congress in 2021 will also be marked by absences, to the list of companies that will not attend in person, Xiaomi has just announced that it will hold its event online.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is getting closer every day, as the days progress more companies put the brakes on and announce their withdrawal from the event in person. In recent weeks we have seen announcements from Qualcomm, Intel, Google, IBM, Nokia, Sony, Lenovo and Samsung.

Xiaomi now joins the list of casualties, which has just announced in a statement that it will not participate in person in the largest telephony event in Europe. The announcement is not a surprise for the press, but it is for the event organizers who have been finalizing the new format for several weeks due to the pandemic.

Xiaomi has indicated that its decision is motivated by the safety of its employees, customers, partners and the media.

With the aim of ensuring the health and safety of all its employees, customers, partners and the media, Xiaomi has decided to participate only in a virtual way in MWC 2021. Despite the very complicated situation in which we live, the The company will continue to strengthen its presence and actively collaborate with the entire sector to support the global technology community.

The truth is that presence is in the background, because even the organizers of the event have decided to put the tickets on sale to the general public and with a price never seen before. Anyone who wants to access the event can buy a ticket with a price of 21 euros. This price is far from the 1000 euros that it cost in previous editions to users who did not belong to the press.

The 2021 edition of the MWC may be the most decaffeinated, the withdrawal of large companies has a knock-on effect and it is most possible that many more companies will join in and say goodbye to the presence. All we can do is wait and see how the situation evolves between now and June 28.