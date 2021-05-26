Xiaomi will not be at MWC 2021 either

Xiaomi has decided to join the list of brands that will not attend in person at MWC 2021 in Barcelona.

Xiaomi was the last company to be removed from the list of attendees to the face-to-face version Mobile World Congress 2021. The Chinese company has communicated that, for security reasons, it has been decided participate only virtually at the Barcelona technology fair.

Thus, the Beijing company joins the decision of others such as Samsung, which had already made their position official a few weeks ago,

Xiaomi news at MWC will be presented virtually

Being one of the most successful companies in recent years in the European territory, Xiaomi was expected to be one of the main protagonists of the Barcelona technology fair, which will be held from June 28, taking more security measures than the usual.

However, the company has just confirmed through a statement shared with Andro4all that will not be in person at MWC 2021. Below, you can read the full statement shared by a spokeswoman for the firm:

With the aim of ensuring the health and safety of all its employees, customers, partners and the media, Xiaomi has decided to participate only in a virtual way in MWC 2021. Despite the very complicated situation in which we live, the The company will continue to strengthen its presence and actively collaborate with the entire sector to support the global technology community.

That, however, does not mean that Xiaomi does not have any news prepared for MWC 2021. Everything seems to indicate that there will be ads by the brand, although these will be carried out virtually, in the same way that the company has broadcast its latest events.

