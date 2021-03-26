Xiaomi will manufacture its electric car at a Great Wall Motor Company plant and present it in 2023, according to Reuters

The multi-faceted Xiaomi has been pointed the pointing finger at electric cars for some time now, and rumors are starting to accumulate in line with the ever-increasing supply of these types of vehicles. The latest information suggests that Xiaomi would have found a manufacturer for its electric car.

According to Reuters, Xiaomi’s car will be manufactured in a plant in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM), located in Hong Kong. A brand whose adventures began in 1984 and which would now join the electric vehicle race at the hands of the Chinese giant.

With official announcement and release date in sight

Not long ago we talked about the Xiaomi electric car project, since according to various sources the Chinese manufacturer and in particular Lei Jun (Xiaomi founder and CEO) would have been interested in creating their own electric car for several years and finally decided to carry it out. Although yes, the brand issued a statement specifying that they have been “paying attention to developments in the electric vehicle industry and continuously studying relevant industry trends. The Group has not initiated any formal project on the study of the business of manufacture of electric vehicles “.

But the leaks continue to air beyond the official stance to the public. According to the news we linked, Xiaomi will use the GWM factory. Two of the sources specify that the company is negotiating the use of that plant to make cars with the Xiaomi brand and that it will be mass-produced, just like its various other products.

And what role will GWM have, beyond setting up its factory? According to these sources, the Hong Kong company will, in addition to engineering consultancy for make faster the process. At the end of the day, Xiaomi works a tremendous range of products, but as with that possible Apple Car, these are companies that until now have not been dedicated to the area of ​​cars and that may not yet have the staff and specialized media in it.

Reuters also points out that given this information, Xiaomi shares have risen 9% and those of GWM (which, by the way, is the first private car company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) rose 15%. And something really interesting: these sources suggest that the companies will announce the deal next week.

The estimated date that is targeted for the launch is 2023, something quite short term considering the size of the project (although we do not know how long they would have been working on it). The idea that it can be in line with their other products and that it can have a good value for money is also quite attractive, especially after knowing the Bestune T77 SUV, a car under the Redmi brand with MIUI operating system that started from the 13,391 dollars. We will see if this information is officially confirmed next week.