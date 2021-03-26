Xiaomi warns that its prices could rise due to the shortage of chips

The world is experiencing the largest chip shortage in its history. The lack of components is making it difficult to find some products such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. In addition, the problem is also affecting the smartphone industry. Xiaomi, for example, ensures that supply costs are rising, and eventually this could be passed on to consumers.

According to Reuters, Xiaomi’s CEO, Wang Xiang, explained to shareholders how the global semiconductor crisis could cause their products to increase in price. However, he clarified that they will work so that this does not happen.

“We will continue to optimize the costs of our hardware devices, that’s for sure,” he said. “To be honest, we will do everything we can to offer the best possible price to consumers. But we may have to pass part of the cost increase to the consumer in different cases«He added.

The chip shortage doesn’t just affect Xiaomi

In 2020, a series of factors arose that significantly affected the technology sector. The confinement derived from the coronavirus health crisis caused demand to increase of electronic products to fulfill telecommuting or simply entertaining at home.

However, when demand increased, some plants stopped working at full capacity, precisely because of the pandemic, and chipmakers began to have problems fulfilling orders. QualcommFor example, which supplies chips to many of the world’s smartphone makers, including Xiaomi, is struggling to fulfill orders.

And while the automotive industry was the first to suffer the consequences, the problem soon spread to all kinds of electronic products, including Xiaomi smartphones.

The severity of the semiconductor situation is such that the United States and the European Union could intervene to try to give a solution. Among the suggested options it is proposed to build new factories, however, it is not something so simple.

According to Counterpoint Research analyst Richard Windsor, “It takes 18 to 24 months to open a plant after construction begins. Even once you’ve built it, you have to adjust it to increase production, which also takes a bit of time. “

Now that vaccines are being applied in much of the world and restrictions are expected to ease in the coming months, semiconductor supply could begin to normalizeHowever, it is still too early to know what will happen. Wang, for his part, said that Xiaomi “feels pressure, but for now they are fine.”

