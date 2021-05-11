Xiaomi wants your summer to be much better with its new smart mosquito repellent | Technology

This smart mosquito repellent will keep you safe from these insects all summer long.

The arrival of summer not only brings good weather, vacations and the beach, but also the happy mosquitoes, insects that usually attack when we are asleep, and that can cause skin irritations, unless you have the right weapons to fight them.

Xiaomi think about your well-being, and they have just launched in Youpin crowdfunding, your new Mijia smart mosquito repellent, which is an improved version compared to the one they released last year. While last year’s device debuted Bluetooth connectivity, this new version not only comes with it, but also with XiaoAI voice control.

Since they use many anti-mosquito agents, use trifluralin. Trifluralin is an artificial product used as a herbicide, and it is one of the most widely used in the world.

That new repellent has an effective time of 1080 hours before evaporating in its entirety, so it can be used for about four and a half months and about eight hours at night. In this way you will be protected from mosquitoes during all the hot months.

The Chinese manufacturer claims that it is suitable for a space of about 28 m², so you can install it in any room to protect yourself for as long as you consider appropriate.

But it is a smart device, and comes with two power supply modes. It can be powered by two common AA batteries but also by a USB Type-C cable that can be connected to any compatible power source. By incorporating a fan, it is able to promote even volatilization of the herbicide throughout the room.

Best of all, when the repeller is used in the limiting source mode of the USB-C port, it allows for voice control from XiaoAI. Obviously it also supports connection to the smartphone via Bluetooth. We can set the timer through the mobile phone and also check the remaining amount of the herbicide without having to open it.

The device can be purchased right now in Youpin’s collective financing for only nine dollars at the exchange, and once it is available in the market its recommended price will be 11 dollars.