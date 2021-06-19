Xiaomi updates two phones by surprise to MIUI 12.5

MIUI 12.5 is beginning to reach two Xiaomi phones that were not on the official list.

After ending one of the first stages of the deployment of MIUI 12.5 among various devices in its catalog, Xiaomi has started to send the update to MIUI 12.5 to two other devices in your catalog.

On this occasion, in addition, Xiaomi’s decision has surprised, since the update has started to hit two of the mobiles that were not on the official list of devices compatible with MIUI 12.5 Posted by Xiaomi.

The Mi 9 and Mi 9T begin to receive MIUI 12.5

As confirmed in XiaomiAdictos, the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro are the last two terminals in receive the update to MIUI 12.5.

They have made it through the My Pilot program that the company offers users to test the latest versions of MIUI before they are available to everyone.

The firmware codes are V12.5.1.0.RFAMIXM and V12.5.1.0.RFKMIXM for Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9T Pro respectively. In both cases, we speak of a MIUI Global Version Update, available in regions outside of China.

Once the testing phase is finished, the update will begin to arrive stably to the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T from all over the world. Later, Xiaomi will start the second phase of the update, which should start from the month of July.

