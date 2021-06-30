Xiaomi updates to 2021 that toy you always wanted to have as a child | Technology

All the limitations of the traditional Walkie-Talkie have been overcome with this new version of this device by Xiaomi.

Surely when you were little you had the Walkie-talkie, some devices that will allow you to communicate with your parents, friends or siblings at a short distance, in a time when mobile phones did not exist. Now Xiaomi has released an improved version for current times.

Now Xiaomi Beebest has launched a new version of its ultra-thin Walkie-Talkie, a version A308 Surprising for its reach and penetration power, with which we can communicate saving a multitude of interferences.

This Walkie-Talkie has an ultra-thin and very light design, which differentiates it from the rougher Walkie-Talkie that we are used to seeing. Nevertheless, weighs 137 g, with which we can carry it easily.

Your body is designed not only to be light, but also to be able to hold it without it slipping. As we said, this Walkie-Talkie boasts great penetration and can cover longer distances. Its operating distance can be extended, on average, within a radius of 5 km, and it would even be valid in a 30-story office building despite the number of walls. When it comes to an open environment, it could even extend up to 10 km, and in a moving car the reception range would be up to 3 km.

It should be clarified that it works within ambient temperatures ranging from -20 ° C to 50 ° C, and on top of that it has a classification IP54, making it resistant to water and dust, and we can submerge it in water up to 1.8 m deep.

Its battery is 2190mAh With which, according to the manufacturer, we can use it continuously for 13 hours.

These ultra-slim A308 Walkie-Talkie have a price in China of 349 yuan, about 54 dollars to change, and can be purchased through Youpin.