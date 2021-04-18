Xiaomi tells you what is the main reason for you to switch to the Mi Band 6

The screen alone is worth the new Mi Band 6

Who does not know the Xiaomi Mi Band today? Since the Chinese firm presented its first model years ago, This cheap wearable has become a favorite of much of the android community.

Because yes, the Xiaomi Mi Band is the best wearable on the market. Despite its low price, little or nothing has to envy other much more expensive products.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is official: technical sheet and characteristics of the best Xiaomi bracelet

Now, there are currently several models of the popular Xiaomi bracelet, although the Chinese firm has more than clear which one you should choose. This is the main reason for you to get a Mi Band 6.

Why choose a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 over the other models

Despite the fact that Xiaomi always presents the new model of its wearable back in the summer months, This year the presentation has advanced a few months so we already know all the details about this spectacular wearable.

This new model has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, battery life of up to 14 days, water resistance, 30 training modes, automatic detection of 6 sports activities, stopwatch, blood oxygen measurement, music control, NFC and much more. All this for 44.99 euros.

But what is the main reason why Xiaomi encourages us to switch to the Mi Band 6? Well obviously its new and improved screen.

The main novelty of this Xiaomi Mi Band 6 compared to its predecessors is none other than its AMOLED screen, which grows from the 1.1 inches of the Mi Band 5 to 1.56 inches, 50% more. To this must be added a maximum brightness of up to 450 nits. The result? A screen that occupies practically the entire front part of the device eliminating upper and lower frames.

In short, if you are a lover of Xiaomi and especially of the Mi Band, do not hesitate to do with the Mi Band 6 and it is that this increase in screen size more than justifies paying for it.

