Xiaomi sweeping the mid-range with a ridiculous price

Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand, has presented this Wednesday the Little M3 Pro 5G. It is an affordable smartphone with an attractive design, high-speed mobile technology and sufficiently solvent power to stand up to other mid-range mobiles.

One of the key points of the new Poco M3 Pro 5G is its processor. At the heart of the phone inhabits a MediaTek Dimensity 700 which, according to the company, is capable of offering a performance and entertainment experience “unmatched in its price range.”

Technically speaking, MediaTek Dimensity 700 It is a 7nm SoC with built-in 5G modem. It features an eight-core CPU, with two Cortex-A76 cores running at up to 2.2 GHz. This is paired with a Mali-G57 GPU.

Features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 700Memory RAM Between 4 and 6 GB Storage Between 64 and 128GB, expandable via microSD cards Screen 6.5 inches FHD + Rear cameras 48 megapixels (f / 1.79) + 2 megapixels (f / 2.4) + 2 megapixels (f / 2.4) Front camera 8 megapixels (f / 2.0) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, infrared port and 5GB battery 5,000 mAh Charging speed Up to 18 W (wired) Colors POCO Yellow, Asphalt Black and Ice Blue

The Poco M3 Pro 5G says goodbye to the ‘notch’

Another of the key points of the Poco M3 Pro 5G is its 6.5-inch screen. We are talking about an FHD + panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch technology. This allows the device to automatically adjust the refresh rate according to the content the user watches, to improve the experience and consume less energy. The 5,000 mAh battery features 18W fast charging support and an included 22.5W charger.

It also incorporates DotDisplay, an advantage over the previous model since gets rid of the notch at the top of the screen. The terminal also has dual light sensors at the front and rear with 360 ° light detection. What is this for? To automatically adjust the brightness in 4,096 different levels.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will have a version with 4 GB of RAM plus 64 GB of storage and one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As Xiaomi has indicated in the presentation, the terminal can play “demanding games with many graphics” effortlessly. Plus, it fluently handles video files and everyday tasks.

Triple camera and renewed design

The changes in the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, in relation to the previous generation go beyond the notch mentioned above. Now its lines are more curved and ergonomic. The rear features a glossy finish and, according to the company, a premium feel. As for the colors, it will be offered in POCO Yellow, Asphalt Black and Ice Blue.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is not far behind in the photographic section either. Incorporates a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, as is already traditional in the new Xiaomi terminals, it has software functions such as night mode, time-lapse video or timed burst.

How much will the new Poco M3 Pro 5G cost?

Xiaomi indicates that the Poco M3 Pro 5G It will be available from May 20 for 179.99 euros for the 4GB + 64GB version and 199.99 euros for the 6GB + 128GB version. It can be purchased at po.co and at the main retailers in Spain.

In addition, they offer a launch promotion, between May 20 and 26. Users will be able to purchase the devices for a special price of 159.99 euros and 179.99 euros, respectively, on the same channels.

