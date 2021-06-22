Xiaomi surprise: the new Redmi Note 8 (2021) debuts with an offer on Amazon Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has surprisingly renewed one of its biggest successes of recent years, the Redmi Note 8, which has a new version with some improvements. It appears in pre-sale just on Prime Day and with a price reduction.

Xiaomi continues to put more and more phones on sale in 2021, although some of them surprise more than others, if not because of their price or because of their specifications because they are absolutely unexpected, and one of them is available from today.

It is the Redmi Note 8, but not the one we know and that triumphed a couple of years ago, but a revitalized version for 2021. It is already in pre-sale on Amazon just on Prime Day, the date on which it arrives with a price reduction That leaves it at 129 euros.

It practically competes in price with other most recent Xiaomi terminals, such as the Redmi Note 10, hence it is surprising that the brand resuscitates it for 2021, although on the other hand the Redmi Note 8 has been almost with total probability one of the best-selling mobile of Xiaomi throughout its history.

The changes are several, although they mainly affect the processor, which makes a significant leap in power by incorporating the Mediatek Helio G85, much more suitable for the times.

Yes, it maintains 100% the original design, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the front and on the back, very thin and light and available in three different colors: black, blue and white.

One of the most obvious drawbacks is that It does not have an NFC chip for mobile payments, as the original version of the Redmi Note 8 did not. In 2021 it is something that is almost essential for many users, and its use has become very popular in recent years.

Therefore, for many people it will undoubtedly be a better option to bet on the Redmi Note 10, which on this Amazon Prime Day also drops to 159 euros. As there is no price difference, the advantage of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) pre-sale offer is greatly reduced.

