Xiaomi has announced the start of the presale of Redmi 9 to Spain, an entry-level ‘smartphone’ that will compete in the market with its quad camera and its performance, with a price that will start from 149 euros when it hits the market on June 18.

This new entry-level smartphone incorporates a configuration of quad camera with Artificial Intelligence, and functions like the kaleidoscope mode or the shutter release with the palm of the hand.

its 6.53-inch screen features an FHD + ‘Dot Drop’ panel, which provides an “optimal visual experience with sharp details”, as noted by the company. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for its low blue light.

Redmi 9 comes equipped with the optimized MediaTek Helio G80 chip, which improves performance by 207 percent over its predecessor. It has a 5,020 mAh large capacity battery, Redmi 9 and supports 18-watt fast charge technology.

As for the design, this team presents in the back a gradient color and an anti-fingerprint wavy texture. The fingerprint sensor – located on the back – is designed to be located next to the camera module, and incorporates the characteristic circular fashion design of the current Redmi line. This makes Redmi 9 “even more comfortable to hold and unlock,” according to the company.

To complete the experience, Redmi 9 also incorporates p3.5mm jack port, infrared port and multifunctional NFC, while supporting the use of dual SIM and an additional microSD card slot.

Redmi 9 is available from Thursday, June 18, in two variants: 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (149 euros) and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of capacity (179 euros). The presale starts this Monday 15 and will be available until June 17, with a promotional price on both models.