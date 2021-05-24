Xiaomi solves your WiFi problems for less than 10 euros: its repeater, on offer at a bargain price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A weak home WiFi signal can cause problems in some areas of your home. Fortunately, signal repeaters are easy to use and now cheaper than ever.

One of the cheapest WiFi repeaters of the moment is from Xiaomi, its Mi WiFi Repeater Pro. It is a fairly basic model but enough to solve at a stroke a good part of the problems you have with the Internet at home, especially the so-called “dead zones” where the signal barely reaches.

Its price, normally 14.99 euros, has just dropped on Amazon just 7.99 euros. It is an offer that appears from time to time and that, due to the very high demand it generates, does not usually last long. That means if you need it by now, you’d better hurry up to buy it.

This repeater allows you to expand your home WiFi signal and has a capacity of up to 300 MB per second. It has a power outlet and can be configured very easily from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

It has two external antennas and a fairly simple configuration system. It provides up to 300MB per second of connection speed and bandwidth, albeit on the 2.4GHz frequency and not the 5GHz frequency.

As it does not reach 29 euros in price, shipping is only free if you add enough to your order to reach that figure. Another option is to sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial month (if you haven’t already done so), which has no commitment to stay.

Up to 64 devices and control in the Xiaomi app

The performance of this repeater is quite good, especially considering the price it has, which beats practically any other you can find.

In the Xiaomi Mi Home application you can configure it in a matter of seconds and control certain aspects, such as the number of devices that are connected to it, a number that can reach 64 without problems.

Are you having trouble connecting to your home’s WiFi network from the furthest rooms? The solution is to buy a WiFi repeater with which the coverage will be expanded. In this guide you have some tips to buy the right model.

Its main function is to expand the reach of your main network, and that is why it is necessary to place it strategically, halfway between the router and the area of ​​the home where you usually have problems connecting to the WiFi internet.

That it does not reach the 5 GHz frequency is a problem, since it is the fastest of all, although it must also be borne in mind that the 2.4 GHz is the one that gives the best range in terms of distance. It is one of the things to assess before buying a WiFi repeater.

If you prefer to value some other option, here you can see other similar models that also tend to have very competitive prices, approaching 10-20 euros.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.