YouPin is an online giant in which Xiaomi sells its wide variety of products. She is not alone, since also allows other firms to sell their items through the store. Yunmai is one of those companies.

Among all the products of the firm we can find a curious training ring. If you want to exercise in a different way, you have the possibility to buy it on sale thanks to AliExpress. Get the Yunmai ring for less than 30 euros.

This is how the exercise ring that Xiaomi sells works

The Fitness Training Ring of the Chinese firm is made of plastic, but houses inside a steel ball that will act as resistance. Your movements will move the ball, which will put your muscles to work.

In the video that we leave you under these lines the different exercises that you can carry out are shown. From smooth wrist rotations to more demanding movements than will test multiple muscle groups at the same time.

From the company they assure that following the different routines you will exercise arms, shoulders, chest, abdomen and back muscles. The faster your movements, the more demanding the sessions will be.

You already know, if you want to exercise easily and for less than 30 euros, the Yuanmi ring can be your best ally. Don’t hesitate too much, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

