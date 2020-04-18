Xiaomi is a manufacturer that has its users accustomed to launching products of all kinds that move away from the world of smartphones, and previously we already talked about a cap that can keep you from going bald or his electric bicycle, among others. Now, and in the midst of a pandemic, the Chinese company is sold a tactical ax which, in addition, is also a universal tool and that it wouldn’t hurt for the end of the world.

The technology giant has put up for sale through Youpin, its third-party store, a Mercenary Tactical Ax It is also a universal tool, and it would be very useful to prepare for the end of the world. It is a product that Xiaomi sells and that is the work of the Chinese company Yangjiang Qiandong Industrial Co., Ltd. An ax that is made with top quality materials, like 440c steel that offers high hardness against all kinds of materials.

Among its characteristics, this mercenary tactical ax has a wide variety of uses for survival, stands out for its size of 336 x 96mm and for also serving as a universal tool which will help users to survive both in the forest and anywhere else. About its design, it has an ergonomic and hard handle to offer the best possible maneuverability when, for example, cutting branches or cutting iron or steel.

A mercenary ax that also acts as a universal tool

This ax is able to break from branches, iron or even steel with ease thanks to its blade, which allows cut to different degrees. But what else does it offer? As we have well commented, the ax also acts as a universal tool, since at the end of the rear a hammer is found and, at the bottom and top, some holes that act as a multifunction wrench by allowing remove all kinds of nuts and bolts.

A product focused for those people who like survival and who can Acquire only in China at a price of 348 yuan, which in exchange is approximately about 45 euros. At the moment it is not known if that peculiar ax will cross the borders of the Asian country to reach other territories, so it will be necessary to be attentive to any information that arises in this regard.

Undoubtedly, it is one of the most peculiar products that Xiaomi has put on sale in its third-party store, a platform on which it also recently landed. a jacket that protects you from the sun’s rays. A jacket with breathable fabric that, among other functions, would have a sunscreen fabric with a high index of ultraviolet protection, which would also mix with a new textile technology of the Chinese company that would make it ideal for those summer days when you want to wear a light jacket so as not to be hot, but not cold.

