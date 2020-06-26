With current times, it is not a bad idea to have a thermos for ourselves to keep our drinks cold or hot – depending on the hemisphere we are in, since in the northern hemisphere it is getting quite hot in the summer – and In addition, in this way we have the security that we are drinking from a well-clean container.

And in this sense, the Xiaomi thermos is always recommended, which we have already talked about on some occasion and which has a minimalist design to the maximum that, personally, I love.

But today we are going to talk about another thermos, this time from Life Element, which Xiaomi sells on YouPin, its online store in the purest Aliexpress style, and this thermos is capable of boiling water, so if you like tea, you can become your favorite device

This is the smart thermos that Xiaomi sells in its store

Xiaomi is selling in your YouPin store the most interesting thermos that we have ever seen, since it is capable of boiling water in about 6 minutes and of keeping its temperature at 60ºC, with a power of 300W, which allows you to prepare a tea at any time you want, since it also has a dedicated accessory.

This accessory consists of a filter in which the tea is poured, and through which the water will catch the essences of the tea. And after this, you can comfortably put it on top, which acts as a cup for tea.

The Life Elements thermos has a capacity of 300 ml, slightly less than what a normal can of soda contains. And the interesting thing about this, in addition to its ability to boil water, is that it has a built-in NTC temperature sensor that will monitor it in real time, and allow you to see it thanks to an indicator located on the bottom.

This curious gadget is made, as commented by XiaomiAddicts and some Chinese media, in high-temperature resistant 304 stainless steel, and also has a GB4806 double-layer coating, and thanks to this technology it is capable of maintaining the temperature for around 12 hours .

Its price, from our point of view, is the ideal for such a product, since it is 279 yuan, which in exchange is 34.94 euros. Neither cheap nor expensive, in our opinion, since it has the most interesting technology, which not only allows you to maintain the temperature, but also increase it, and this is quite a vein if you live in a place with a cold climate.

