Throughout the year Xiaomi It offers a large number of products for sale that move away from the world of technology, and many of them focus on people’s health. If recently the company made available to everyone a cap that can keep you from going bald, now it returns to the load with two new products the sea of ​​curious: a comb hair grower and one portable trampoline, which are already for sale on Youpin.

Through its third-party store, Xiaomi has put on sale a comb that is manufactured by the Hangzhou company and that stands out for promising an improvement in the people’s hair growth, one of the biggest physical problems today. This comb is available in China at a price of 429 yuan, about 56 euros to change, and according to the manufacturer itself offers an effective solution to hair loss, since results begin to appear 16-24 weeks after using the comb, which is also capable of regenerating new hair.

We recommend you | 10 Xiaomi products for confinement.

A comb that works thanks to the combination of 650nm LLLT red light and 415nm blue light, and that provides continuous growth energy while improving the environment of the scalp, prolonging the hair growth cycle. A light that can, among other functions, is capable of controlling oil, such as cleaning, relieving oil secretion, reducing clogged pores, reduce hair loss and make hair root stronger. As for design, the tips have two sizes so that the treatment penetrates effectively and the comb is completely removable.

Xiaomi also sells a trampoline that can be easily transported

If we recently announced that Xiaomi put for sale a folding electric bicycle that reaches 80 kilometers per hour and that it can be easily transported; Now the technology giant has another product on the market that is completely portable: a trampoline. A bed that is for sale on Youpin and that can be purchased in the Asian country for 299 yuan, which in exchange is approximately about 40 euros.

A trampoline that can be easily transported and that is suitable for both children and adults. Among its features, it has a 20 mm thick edge and its assembly is simple, since this peculiar trampoline that the Chinese company sells on Youpin no screws needed. Undoubtedly, it could be a great product to do sports both outdoors and during the summer, as long as the quarantine is lifted by the coronavirus (Covid-19)

At the moment these two new products that Xiaomi has put on sale can be purchased in China, and it is unknown if it will end up crossing the border of the Asian country to land in other markets, like Spain. What is clear is that the company does not stop surprising with really curious and useful products that may be needed by millions of people.

Follow Andro4all