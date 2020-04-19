With the coronavirus (Covid-19) expanding throughout the world with the passage of time, there are many companies that are contributing their bit to fight this pandemic, such as Xiaomi, who has donated masks to Spain. Even the Chinese firm, which is characterized by launching products of all kinds, has some germ masks. To continue fighting this epidemic, the technology giant sells a disinfection kit for coronavirus, so you can forget about water with bleach.

Xiaomi sells through Youpin a disinfection kit for the coronavirus consisting of an arsenal of UVC lamps that disinfect homes where the virus has been. A professional thought kit thought for those people who have been exposed to the coronavirus and that can be bought both separately or in full to disinfect the house. Furthermore, it is composed of four different types of UVC lamps that are capable of disinfect all kinds of objects who have been exposed to the virus, such as clothing.

This product is manufactured by Zhongshan Huayi Lighting Co., Ltd and allows you to buy UVC lamps that in turn generate Ozone to disinfect all kinds of places in the home from viruses and bacteria found in a house. A kit consisting of four different types of UVC lamps, such as one for disinfect open environments, one for disinfecting cabinets, one for clothing and a fourth to disinfect all kinds of objects that people have been able to touch and that have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A kit containing four UVC lamps to disinfect homes exposed to coronavirus

It should be noted that to use this type of lamps in a conscious way it is important turn them on and leave the room where they are, since the light they generate is harmful to humans, to the point of being able to cause burns when being looked at during a time exposure. Of course, they are really useful when disinfecting a home that has been exposed to a virus or contamination.

The Ozone, for its part, also is harmful if breathed in long-term useTherefore, in order to use these lamps correctly, it is advisable to place them in a room, turn them on, close the door, and not enter that room for at least 30 minutes. Then, it would only be necessary to open and ventilate the room to avoid residues remaining in the room.

The Xiaomi coronavirus disinfection kit will ship from May 21th and currently it is sold at a price of 199 yuan, which in exchange is approximately 25 euros, up to 799 yuan, about 140 euros to change to achieve a total disinfection of the house. At the moment it will be available in China, and it is unknown if this manufacturer’s lamp kit will end up crossing the border of the Asian country to reach the rest of the markets, such as Spain. Without a doubt, a product that would help millions of people who are currently unable to leave their homes due to the pandemic.

