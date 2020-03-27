If there is a company capable of removing products that move away from the world of smartphones and that surprise users, that is Xiaomi. The Chinese manufacturer has a long history of selling items whose goal is to satisfy the needs of all kinds of people, such as a lamp that removes viruses from houses, up to germ mask that charges by USB. However, in the last few hours the company has launched what is perhaps its most striking product: a cap that can keep you from going bald.

Xiaomi has put on sale through Youpin, its third-party store, a cap that can prevent you from going bald, since makes hair grow in just 12 weeks, as collected from Xiaomi4mi. A product that is manufactured by the company Shenzhen Kesimei Technology Co, while Xiaomi is only responsible for its sale, although it should be noted that said cap is being financed through crowdfunding and that will reach, for the moment, the Chinese market next Saturday May 9 at a price of 1,499 yaunes, about 196 euros approximately to change.

We recommend you | Xiaomi’s gesture of solidarity: donate masks to Spain in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

This hair growth cap COSBEAUTY LLLT, which can keep you from going bald, promises hair growth in 12 weeks, and was developed after a scientific study that has lasted over 10 years of research by the manufacturer. A product that has been recommended by more than 3,000 doctors and that, according to hospital tests, it has a clinically proven hair growth rate of 80.9% of cases in patients with hair loss. Therefore, if you suffer from hair loss, this new cap that Xiaomi puts on sale can be a good solution to make your hair grow, although you will have to wait for the 12 weeks to see results.

A cap that promises hair growth in 12 weeks

Among its features, the COSBEAUTY LLLT hair growth cap has a baseball-style design, weighs approximately 210 grams and has 81 laser points They are powered by a battery through an external USB 2.0, so you have to connect this cap to a mobile power source to use it. In addition, according to the official description of the product, the cap has two fundamental principles. The first one is androgen blockage destroys hair follicles.

That is, dihydrotestosterone is converted from the male hormone testosterone and is the culprit for most hair loss. And LLLT can block the binding of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) to the hair follicle receptor (AR) and protect hair follicles from dihydrotestosterone damage. On the other hand also Provides ATP, ROS, NO energy molecules to reactivate hair follicles.

Hair follicles are divided into growth phase, degenerative phase and resting phase. The COSBEAUTY LLLT hair growth cap uses a 650nm medical laser to precisely reach the root of the 3-5 mm hair follicles, activate the hair follicles in the degenerative and resting phases, and re-enter the healthy growth phase. In addition, the manufacturer has also confirmed that the cap fully meets the technical requirements for medical devices for hair growth, guaranteeing safety and efficacy. Currently, this product has raised around 4.6 million yuan and has received the support of more than 3,000 users on the Internet, far exceeding the expectations generated by crowdfunding.

Follow Andro4all