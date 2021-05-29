Xiaomi sells a breathalyzer that can also save your life (and it does not cost more than 20 dollars to change)

Not only does it measure blood alcohol, it can also save your life.

You could not miss the curious Xiaomi device of the week. On this occasion and through its Youpin sales platform, the Chinese firm surprises us with a product that could literally save our lives.

A small (and cheap) breathalyzer that in addition to telling us that we have gone too far with beers, it also serves to break glass and cut belts.

This breathalyzer can literally save our lives

We already know that mixing cars and alcohol is not a good idea. Hence, Xiaomi under its brand NexTool has launched a small breathalyzer who will tell us if we are in a position to take the car or not.

With a size of no more than 10 cm long and a weight of just 180 grams, we can carry this small device anywhere, either inside the car or even in a bag, always ready to be used.

Its operation is really simple and is that in its upper part we find the nozzle through which we can blow. It also has an LCD screen that will light up green, orange or red depending on the amount of alcohol that we have ingested.

But that’s not all, since in addition to measuring the alcohol in our blood, this interesting gadget also has a glass breaker and a belt cutter. The price of this device is about 129 yuan which is only 16 euros at the change. For a change and like other products, it is only sold within China although it is very possible that in the near future we can acquire it on the main online sales pages.

Remember that in addition to this breathalyzer, Xiaomi also has other similar products like this flashlight that only costs 20 euros and is also a personal defense weapon, which also has other uses such as breaking the windows of the car or any other vehicle in the case of being locked in it.

