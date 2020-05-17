Xiaomi It is one of the manufacturers that launches the most products on the market, and many of them move away from the world of smartphones, such as sofas, a cap that can keep you from going bald or an electric bicycle, among others. The Chinese company now has for sale The world’s first free 100% blue light night lamp.

Xiaomi has put on sale through YouPin, its third-party store, a night lamp that does not produce blue light. Light that penetrates into the retina, and according to several studies, too much of this light can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina. Therefore, manufacturers of light-emitting products such as smartphones, televisions and computer screens are always looking for Ways to Reduce Harmful Blue Light Exposed to the Eyes of the user.

In that sense, Xiaomi has provided a solution by launching a 100% blue light free night lamp. A product that is found in crowdfunding on Youpin and whose promotion stands out that it is the first bedside lamp in the world without blue light. The Midian Zero-blu-ray Bedside Sleep Aid Lamp, this is how it is nicknamed, currently has a cost during financing of 199 yuan, which in exchange is approximately about 26 euros. However, its real price is 329 yuan, about 43 euros approximately.

Among its features, this lamp has an LED light source developed by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences at Nanchang University. In addition, it is also noteworthy that this product that the Chinese firm has for sale uses a yellow LED high efficiency as core and a red LED to achieve a source of Pure LED light, phosphor free and low color temperature, as pointed out from Gizmochina.

The first night lamp that does not emit blue light

This lamp has a different design from the blue light filtering method adopted by other similar products. However, it has been confirmed that This lamp eliminates the use of blue light from the source, making it completely free of said light. A feature that makes this product do not damage the structure of the human eyeor, and that it can be used, even, by the smallest of the houses.

Color temperature is 1,800K, no shortwave blue light, and the light color is soft and comfortable, making It enhances sleep quality of the user. The lamp also has a 2W rating and a sleek, lightweight design, which has gone on to win some awards. Finally, it should be noted that said lamp that the Asian manufacturer has for sale can also be combine with MIJIA app -with which to set an alarm, among other features-, so it includes several functions, and is compatible with the voice assistant Xiao AI.

