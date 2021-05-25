Xiaomi resurrects one of its mythical and you can buy it for 110 euros

The Redmi Note 8 was a sales success and its successor could revalidate the title.

You can take home the new one Redmi Note 8 2021 for only 110 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Chinese mid-range arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon TOPATI14.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a screen larger than 6 inches, one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek Y 4 rear cameras, among other features. These are its most important specifications.

Buy the Redmi Note 8 2021 at the best price

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.3-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. It has a well-used front and a nice back that you can find in various colors. In its entrails, the Helio G85 manufactured by MediaTek, a processor with which you will get more than enough power for day to day. The new Redmi Note 8 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,000 mAh.

MediaTek Helio G854 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen Full HD + 4 rear cameras 4,000 mAh battery Jack for headphones, USB-C and FM radio

