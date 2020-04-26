Over time we have seen Xiaomi launch products that move away from the world of smartphones, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald or an electric bicycle. However, one of the company’s star products, not counting mobile phones, are electric scooters, and the tech giant has just released a revamped version that includes a display.

Xiaomi has put on sale through Mi.com its new electric scooter, called Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S and that introduces one of the most important characteristics of the Pro model, since it has a screen. Weighing 12.5 kilograms, this new version of the scooter is capable of supporting up to 100 kilograms of weight and can be folded in just three seconds. Among its characteristics, it stands out that it is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 25 kilometers / hour and that it has a battery with a autonomy for 30 kilometers travel.

The Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S offers up to three modes of operation, among which are ecological, normal and sporty. However, and as we have already mentioned, the main novelty of this version is the incorporation of a screen, which can be found on the Pro model of the scooter and indicates the battery level. In fact, it is really the only novelty that comes to this redesign of the electric scooter, which can be purchased in China for 199 yuan, which in exchange is approximately about 260 euros.

Of the rest of the characteristics of the Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S it should be noted that it offers a front-wheel drive engine of 250W power, it has a battery that is fully charged in just 5 and a half hours, and which has electric and disc brakes as well as a brushless DC motor. In addition, this new version maintains the support against water and dust IP54, and is recommended for people from 16 to 50 years.

On the other hand, the scooter is also capable of climb slopes and slopes of about 14 degrees, it has rubber wheels that can be easily inflated and with a disc brake that acts on the rear wheel and is operated in a similar way to that of a bicycle, in addition to an ABS system which makes the wheels and braking systems not lock when contacting the water.

In the same way, it also has an LED light on the front and a position light in the rear area, which allow the user to move in low light conditions. It even has a built-in horn to alert pedestrians. A scooter that can be purchased in China and is expected to arrive in Spain this summer, although the date and the price with which it could land in our country are unknown. the Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S.

