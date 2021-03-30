Xiaomi renews its Mi Smart Projector 2 smart projector

In addition to the launches of its new family of Mi 11 smartphones and the new generation of Mi Smart Band 6 activity wristbands, the presentation of Xiaomi products also left us with the update of another of its entertainment branches, with the arrival of the new My Smart Projector 2.

This is a smart projector that will repeat with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), with a jump mainly focused on the huge jump up a high brightness of 1,300 ANSI lumens, which according to Xiaomi, will allow us to create sizes of equivalent screen between 60 and 120 inches. In addition, it will have HDR10 compatibility, increasing the quality of the images to offer a high contrast ratio and sharper colors.

That should work to make a perfectly rectangular projection even if the projector is off angle by as much as 40 degrees, says Xiaomi. There is also on board a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, which is used for autofocus that can be adjusted in as little as 2 seconds.

A section that will be complemented by a built-in audio system, with some 10W speakers divided into two tweeters and two full-range woofers, which will draw the sound through fully meshed side panels. Additionally, with the addition of DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support, the projector offers crystal-clear audio quality on all audio sources.

Regarding connectivity, based mainly on cable, on the back of the projector we can find two HDMI inputs (one HDMI ARC compliant) and two USB 2.0 type A portsas well as a 3.5mm audio output and an optical digital S / PDIF output for connecting stereos. In addition, although this projector has Wi-Fi connectivity, we will also have an Ethernet connector and the possibility of connecting it via Bluetooth.

And it is that at the software level, the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro has Android TV support and Google Assistant support, which means that we can use it remotely through voice commands, as well as through smartphone applications, also granting additional use as a smart speaker.

Finally, this system will also grant you a Chromecast functionality, which will facilitate the transmission of content from any smart device.

Availability and price

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro will be available through the official website of the brand, under a recommended retail price of 999.99 euros, and a small launch offer that will reduce its price to 899.99 euros during the first days.