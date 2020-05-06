Promoting the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in Japan does not seem to have gone as Xiaomi originally expected. Shortly before celebrating the presentation of the new device in Japanese territory, the brand wanted to create hype before its arrival through an advertisement published on video through its social networks. I announce that later the brand was forced to remove, to finally finish apologizing.

The reason? Easy: for some reason, Xiaomi thought it was a good idea represent in your advertisement a nuclear explosion to illustrate the 30W charging speed incorporated in the new Redmi Note series model.

Xiaomi Japan apologizes and removes controversial ad

The ad in question is not wasted: it illustrates different rather peculiar scenes, which try to represent the high loading speed of the device. One of the scenes shows how an individual begins to inflate until it becomes something like a helium balloon that travels until it overcomes the cloud barrier of the sky. Finally, a explosion which, as can be seen in the image that heads this article, leaves a cloud shaped like a nuclear mushroom.

The first criticisms of the ad were not long in coming. Several people saw clear references in this announcement to the nuclear explosion caused by the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki. As if that were not enough, the bomb in question, launched during World War II, was known as the “Fat Man”, something that several of the people who criticized this announcement saw as another reference to the fateful nuclear attacks carried out in August of the year 1945, that by the end of that same year, nearly 80,000 had been killed, counting only the city of Nagasaki.

Finally, Xiaomi was forced to back down in the face of the avalanche of criticism, and this Wednesday it published on its Twitter profile for the Japanese public a statement specifying that An ad review has been released that eliminates the controversial images that appeared in the original clip, in addition to ensuring that will work to make something similar happen again in the future.

The latest product promotion for the foreign market contained poorly regarded content and the video has been removed. Xiaomi respects users and cultures around the world, and we will be closer to our users when we produce new products that promote them. We will try our best to prevent it from happening again in the future and solve the problem.

This is not the first time that a technology maker has been in the eye of the hurricane for controversial ads used to promote their mobile devices. Xiaomi herself had to withdraw an advertisement a few months ago, in which one of the protagonists answered the messages from her lover, shortly before her partner discovered it. The objective of the announcement was to show that, in case of having used a Xiaomi terminal – the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, to be specific -, that situation would never have occurred.

