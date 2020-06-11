If you own a Redmi Note 8 Pro and you want to try MIUI 12 you’re lucky. Xiaomi released a new phase of its program My Pilot for users of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and POCOPHONE F1. Just by registering you can access the latest version of the customization layer, prior to its global launch.

To install the latest beta of MIUI 12 on your Xiaomi you have to follow these steps:

Make sure that you have a compatible device– This beta is open for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and POCOPHONE F1.

Fill the Registration Form. A Google account is required to access it. Inside you will have to fill in your Mi Community ID, select the device and the software version, indicate which version of MIUI you have and upload a screenshot from the “About” section.

The form requires other data, such as your Telegram username to report bugs. Xiaomi also asks you to explain why you want to join the Mi Pilot program.

The new graphical interface developed by Xiaomi includes a revamped dark mode and it has more privacy options. One of the most striking features, without a doubt, is the presence of immersive wallpapers. These zoom in when the device is unlocked.

In terms of design, a flat interface with renewed animations shows. The system feels much more fluid than MIUI 11 and it has applications developed from scratch, such as Climate. Dark mode is updated with support for third-party applications, even when they do not have the mode.

The privacy is another strong point MIUI 12, where a system is now incorporated to mitigate the tracing of applications. It will also be more evident when the camera, microphone and location are working, which will be shown in the corner of the mobile.

What devices will be upgraded to MIUI 12?

Xiaomi defined three phases to update all its mobile devices to MIUI 12.

First Phase (June 2020)

Second stage

Third phase

Xiaomi CC9e

My 8 SE

My Mix 2

My Max 3

Redmi 6, Redmi 6a, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 7a, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8a

Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 8

Mi 6 and Mi 6X