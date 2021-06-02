Xiaomi reinvents the selfie camera with a spectacular new patent

Xiaomi has patented this strange ‘pop-up’ camera with a circular mechanism, which could rotate and which certainly confuses by possibilities that we do not quite understand.

After showing us its ‘HyperCharge’ of up to 200W working for the first time on a smartphone, Xiaomi continues to offer us extravagant ideas in the form of patents, like this one front camera integrated in a rotating mechanism pretty weird really.

The news was published by the Let’sGoDigital colleagues accompanying it with one of their traditional recreations and sketches, where This Xiaomi design is shown that we will probably never see on a mobile commercial (or yes), but it would undoubtedly be quite spectacular in its operation.

In fact, it is that in the information extracted from the documentation of the State Intellectual Property Office of China you can see a retractable system in the style of pop-up cameras that became popular a while ago, but this time it shows a rotary circular design with two sensors or what could be a sensor and an LED flash.

It is just one more exercise in design patented by Xiaomi, but who knows if in the future we could see a smartphone with a retractable and rotating photographic system like this one.

From the sketches shown it is difficult to understand what this system would be used for, especially the rotary quality, since we see that a main camera is already incorporated in the back. In any case, they could include openings in the back case and use these extra sensors also in the rear module.

Here we leave you with the sketch, so that you can see more in depth the engineering and design exercise of Xiaomi, Let’s see if you can find a use for it in the Real World ™ to this design:

