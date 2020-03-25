The spread of the coronavirus in Europe does not stop the presentations of technological products. The most recent example is that of Xiaomi, which has presented via streaming the Redmi Note 9S, the international variant of the well-known Redmi Note 9 Pro that launched on the Indian market a few weeks ago.

This team, which will land in Spain in the not too distant future, stands out for the inclusion of a 5,000 mAh capacity battery –A much larger size than usual– and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G microprocessor, which promises excellent performance in a wide range of situations, including video games. In fact, the Snapdragon 720G is part of Qualcomm’s Elite Gaming family, whose members benefit from various technologies designed specifically for this use case.

Along with said SoC is a module of 4 or 6 GB of RAM and another of 64 or 128 GB of storage, depending on the configuration selected by the consumer. In both cases, yes, the use of microSD cards (up to 512 GB) is allowed to expand storage.

Redmi Note 9S

Processor

Snapdragon 720G

RAM

6 GB

Storage

64 or 128 GB

screen

6.67 inches Full HD + with LCD technology

Battery

5,020 mAh

Fast charge

Up to 18 W

Main camera

48 megapixel sensor, 0.8 micron pixels and aperture lens f / 1.79

Wide angle camera

8-megapixel sensor and f / 2.2 aperture lens

Macro type camera

5 megapixel sensor

Depth chamber

2 megapixel sensor

Standard front camera

16 megapixel sensor

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone

Regarding the screen, the Redmi Note 9S mounts a 6.67-inch panel with LCD technology and a Full HD + resolution. This, in addition, follows the usual trend in the industry and presents a perforation in the upper area – through which the 16-megapixel resolution front camera emerges.

On the back, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9S features a total of four cameras: a main camera, a camera with a wide angle lens, a specific camera for macro photography and an auxiliary camera dedicated to distance measurement. In this sense, the only notable absence is that of a camera with a telephoto lens that allows zooming at various magnifications without loss of quality.

Prices of the Redmi Note 9S

At the moment, Xiaomi has not revealed the prices of the Redmi Note 9S in the European market. However, the Asian manufacturer has confirmed the amount that it will claim from US consumers, which serves as a reference to correctly position this equipment within the extensive catalog of the brand.

Redmi Note 9S with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage: $ 249 ($ 199 during launch offer).

Redmi Note 9S with 6 GB of RAm and 128 GB of storage: $ 279 ($ 239 during launch offer).

