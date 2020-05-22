The end of May is approaching and, with it, also the beginning of summer, a perfect time to recover from everything that has been happening this 2020. In fact, the heat is almost summer; so it never hurts a round of ‘very cool offers’. And we have found them for you: our usual Bargain Hunting reserves you a lot of discounts on Android phones and accessories.

We have dived in online stores to bring you a good selection of devices on sale. Like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, a mobile that has become an object of desire. Also there are the Samsung Galaxy A51, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or the Huawei P30 Lite, cheap mobiles that are worth acquiring on offer. And many more sales, do not miss them.

Android phones on sale

Samsung Galaxy A51. One of the best-selling Samsung phones has a good offer on its website: you have it for 269 euros if you apply the ‘A51PROMO’ coupon. In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad rear camera, offers 4,000 mAh of battery with 15 W fast charge and keeps the fingerprint reader under the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. One of the best mobiles of 2019 that comes prepared for 5G NSA connectivity. In terms of power, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G offers an Exynos 9820 processor, includes 8/256 GB, offers an excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, quad rear camera and dual front. You have it in Tuimeilibre for 599 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. One of the most recent mobiles of the brand is available as a flash offer on Amazon: you have it for 349.99 euros (it is still pre-sale). The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is a great phone that bets on photography with its quad rear camera, it has a Snapdragon 730G and it comes equipped with a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (FHD + 6.47 “Screen, 6GB + 64GB; 64MP Camera, Snapdragon 730G, Dual 4G, 5260mAh with 30W Fast Charge, Android 10) Black [versión española]

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. The Redmi Note 8T bets on the quad camera (48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels) and owns the Snapdragon 665 in charge of performance. The version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage has an official price of 199 euros, but you can get it for 149 euros on eBay.

Xiaomi Redmi 9S. Recently introduced in Spain, this phone offers a high-performance processor, something unusual in the range: the Snapdragon 720G. In addition, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S has a 6.67-inch FHD + screen, 5,020 mAh, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Are you interested? Well, you have the Spanish version on eBay for 184.99. To choose in two colors: gray or aurora blue.

Huawei P30 Lite. It has been on the market for a while, and this gives it a certain advantage: the Huawei P30 Lite includes Google applications and services. Beyond the software, the phone has a 6.15-inch, 4/128 GB screen and is powered by the Kirin 710. It currently costs 201.99 euros on Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 10. This tablet with a 10.1-inch screen is not sold in Spain, but you can get it from Amazon Germany for 103.52 euros including shipping. It is not one of the best tablets with Android, but for that price you have a device of sufficient quality and perfect for consuming entertainment.

Reduced accessories

Amazon Fire TV Stick. Amazon’s HDMI player is on sale: € 24.99 for the basic model, which does not have 4K compatibility. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a very competent accessory for what it costs and a good way to bring all multimedia content to any TV.

Amazon Echo speakers. Some Amazon smart speakers are on sale: You can get the Echo Dot for 34.99 euros, the Amazon Echo for 69.99 euros, the Echo Show 5 for 69.99 euros, the Echo Show 8 for 89.99 euros and the Echo Show for 199.99 euros.

Huawei Band 4. An activity bracelet with everything you need to measure your movement, also to stimulate it. 0.96-inch TFT color screen, heart rate reading, analyzes the level of oxygen in the blood and is waterproof, among other features. You have it on Amazon for 24.36 euros.

HUAWEI Band 4- Activity Tracker with 0.96 inch TFT color screen, continuous monitoring with HUAWEI TruSeenTM 3.5 24/7, sleep monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, Graphite Black

Huawei Band 4 Pro. An excellent activity bracelet that includes GPS to record the exercises outdoors. It has a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen, 100 mAh battery, heart rate reading and resistance against water. The Huawei Band 4 Pro is currently worth € 49.90 in the brand’s store.

Android apps and games on sale

1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free

Learn Italian – MosaLingua € 5.49 free

Mystery of Fortune 2 € 0.89 free

RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF) € 0.59 free

Hook Buy for € 0.50 euros

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.29 euros

Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

This Is the Police 7.99 euros 1.99 euros

Titan quest 7.99 euros 2.99 euros

Age of Civilizations II 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

Speccy – Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator 5.49 euros 3.29 euros

Siege of Dragonspear 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If you get Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

If after all this our Friday section falls short, you can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles. You can also take a look at the bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues at Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Share



Hunting bargains: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy A51 heavily discounted and many more offers