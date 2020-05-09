A new Friday is presented before us bringing the usual benefits of this special day, starting with the much-desired weekend. Although there is not only rest in sight, also the selection of offers that we collect for you every Friday. Sales on Android mobiles, on compatible accessories and discounts on applications: Our Bargain Hunting is a must if you want to save on your technology purchases.

In Today’s Bargain Hunting we have selected mobiles of all ranges, although with a common denominator: they have a fairly low price. There is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, for example, a high quality and very accessible mobile. Also the Realme 6 and, if you want the most powerful, you can get a whole Samsung Galaxy S20 +. Do not miss them, the offers may be sold out.

Android phones on sale

Xiaomi Redmi 9S. Recently introduced in Spain, this phone offers a high-performance processor, something unusual in the range: the Snapdragon 720G. In addition, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S has a 6.67-inch FHD + screen, 5,020 mAh, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Are you interested? Well, you have the global version on AliExpress for 175 euros if you apply the coupon ‘7NOTE9S’ when completing the order.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: The Redmi Note 8 Pro remains on the list of most desirable cheap mobiles with its 6.53-inch, 6/64 GB screen, MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 4,500 mAh battery, among other features. You will find it in PC Components at a price of 219 euros.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom. One of the best mobiles of 2019 and also one of the best cameras to include in its hardware. With a telescopic zoom of which it boasts in the name, the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom includes a Snapdragon 855, 8 GB of RAM, the mobile offers 256 GB of storage and boasts a battery that reaches 4,065 mAh. You have it for 599 euros on Amazon.

Oppo Reno 10X Smartphone, Jet Black

Black Shark 2. The brand specialized in mobile phones for ‘gaming’ has a new model, but the previous one is still in top shape. Do you want a whole Black Shark 2 and, above all, the version with 12/256 GB? Well, AliExpress is 360 euros with shipping from Spain, an offer worth taking advantage of. The mobile includes a Snapdragon 855, 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, 8/128 GB and has a 4,000 mAh battery.

Realme 6. A mid-range with all the law that you can get at a good price on AliExpress: for 187.10 euros in its version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage if you use the ‘DISCOUNTALI10’ coupon. The Realme 6 offers a 6.5-inch FHD + 90 Hz display, includes a quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor, has a 4,300 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge and much more.

Huawei P40 Lite. The Huawei P40 Lite is a mid-range Huawei that opts for the perforated screen, Kirin 810 and the four-lens camera. It is a great phone with an important deficiency: it does not have Google’s services and applications. In case you do not mind in inconvenience, you have it on AliExpress for 195 euros with the coupon ‘DISCOUNTALI20’.

Huawei P30 Pro. Maybe the P40 Pro is newer, but you know what one of its downsides is: it does not have Google apps. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 Pro does offer them; while maintaining high quality hardware with a telescopic camera that is still super versatile. Do you want it at a great price? It’s on Amazon for 582 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +. A great phone that is part of the latest batch of Samsung. It is still somewhat expensive, but with the Tuimeilibre offer you can take it home for 759 euros, a good price for what the Samsung Galaxy S20 + includes: 8/128 GB, quad rear camera, 5G, 4,500 mAh battery and much more .

Reduced accessories

Google Home. You have the smart speaker reduced to 59 euros at FNAC, although you need to be a member (it costs 2 euros, it works out for you). Very good price for a Google Home that offers enough power, great audio quality and with Assistant as standard.

Huawei Watch GT 2e. Do you want a quality, precise and very sporty smartwatch? Well, you have the Huawei Watch GT2e, a smart watch that allows you to record your activity, sleep, receive phone notifications and much more. And at a reduced price on Amazon: 164 euros.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e Sport – AMOLED Smartwatch 1.39-inch screen, 2 weeks battery, GPS, Black Color

Huawei Band 4 Pro. An excellent activity bracelet that includes GPS to record the exercises outdoors. It has a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen, 100 mAh battery, heart rate reading and resistance against water. The Huawei Band 4 Pro is currently worth 49 euros in the brand’s store.

Android apps and games on sale

Sketch Me! Pro 1.59 euros free

Gif Me! Camera Pro 1.59 euros free

BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera 1.59 euros free

Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer 1.59 euros free

Learn French – MosaLingua € 5.49 free

Tides of Time 4.69 euros free

My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.89 euros

White letter premium pen 3.79 euros 0.59 euros

Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.49 euros

Marble Age 3.99 euros 2.29 euros

Edge Gestures 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

NetX Network Tools PRO 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Swim Out 3.49 euros 1.09 euros

