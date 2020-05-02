A few weeks ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9S globally, which turned out to be the same Redmi Note 9 Pro that they had presented in India but with another name. Now, it’s the turn of another member of the Redmi Note 9 Series, the Redmi Note 9 “to dry”, which has seen the light today as planned.

Contrary to the rumors that were around him, this new Xiaomi phone corresponds to the possible Redmi 10X that had been leaking for a few days. Its design and specifications are very similar to the Redmi Note 9S that we mentioned before, but it debuts the new MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it has a slightly smaller screen. Let’s look at it in detail.

Redmi Note 9 data sheet

REDMI NOTE 9

SCREEN

6.53-inch (19.5: 9) LCD

FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helium G85

RAM

3GB / 4GB

STORAGE

64GB / 128GB + microSD up to 512GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + MIUI

FRONTAL CAMERA

13 MP f / 2.25

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.79, AF

8 MP f / 2.2, wide angle (118 °)

2 MP macro, AF 2 cm

2 MP depth

DRUMS

5,020 mAh with fast charge 18 W

CONNECTIVITY

Dual 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, infrared

OTHERS

Face recognition, rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm

199 g

PRICE

3GB / 64GB: $ 199

4GB / 64GB: $ 249

New MediaTek brain and big battery

First of all, the new Redmi Note 9 that Xiaomi has presented includes a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. This panel also has TÜV Rheinland certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a hole in the upper left corner to house the front camera.

For the processor, Xiaomi has opted for the new Helio G85 from MediaTek, a 12nm octa-core chipset that runs at 2GHz and is accompanied by the ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There are two options of RAM (3 and 4 GB) and two of internal storage (64 and 128 GB), both expandable by means of a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

As an operating system, it comes with Android 10 and the manufacturer customization layer (MIUI), while for food, it has a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charge. In this sense, Xiaomi highlights the inclusion of a 22.5 W charger in the phone case.

Five cameras in total and up to 48 MP

If we start with the front camera, we find a single 13 megapixel sensor f / 2.25 with facial recognition functions, a biometric identification system that the Redmi Note 9 complements with a rear fingerprint reader. It is capable of capturing panoramic selfies and activating the camera by lifting the palm of your hand.

On the back of the phone, we have a quad system consisting of a 48-megapixel f / 1.79 main sensor with AF, 6P lens and Super Pixel 4-in-1 technology; an 8 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle with 118 ° field of view; a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and another 2 megapixel sensor for depth reading. It relies on artificial intelligence and has a scanner function.

Finally, when it comes to connectivity, the Redmi Note 9 has a dual 4G SIM slot, an NFC chip for mobile payments, USB-C and a headphone jack, in addition to the already classic infrared sensor, very common in brand terminals.

Versions and prices of the Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has confirmed that the new Redmi Note 9 arrives in mid-May in three different colors (Midnight Gray, Forest Green and Polar White) and in two configurations depending on RAM and internal storage:

