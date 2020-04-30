Last year Xiaomi presented both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, two mid-range terminals that came to compete among the best in terms of value for money. The firm has renewed both proposals, launching the corresponding Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The best are substantial compared to last year, so let’s take a look at what the company’s new proposals offer, since the changes are quite remarkable compared to what was seen last generation

Processor swapping

The first change we find with the new Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Pro is that processor configuration has been reversed. Last year the non-pro model opted for a Qualcomm and the Pro model for a MediaTek, while this year it is just the opposite. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a Helio G85, while the Pro model bets on the Snapdragon 720G. Curious changes also at the level of internal memory. Last year the Redmi 8 started with 4 GB of RAM, while this year the base memory is 32 GB. The maximum memory is still 128 GB. In the case of the Pro model, the internal memory starts from 64 GB.

The battery grows substantially this generation. Both models exceed 5,000mAh and in the case of the Pro model we have a load of 30W

Relevant changes also at battery level. This year we have a 5,020mAh battery on both models of the Redmi Note 9 series. Last year we settled for 4,000 and 4,500mAh respectively. Fast charging only varies on the Pro model, which is now 30W instead of last year’s 18W, a major jump.

At the design level it goes from the notch to the hole on the screen, so there are changes regarding the panel. Last year we found a 6.53-inch panel, IPS and Full HD + in the case of the Pro model. This panel (or at least an identical one) is inherited by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. Regarding the Pro model, the panel goes up to 6.67 inches , maintaining resolution and IPS technology. It is passed in both models to the 20: 9 format, more panoramic compared to 19.5: 9.

Back to Quad Camera

One more year of four cameras with almost identical configurations compared to last year. These terminals bet on a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-wide angle. The main difference is that the macro sensor is 5 megapixels in the case of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, while in the normal model it is two megapixels. Same setup as last year’s Note 8 Pro, albeit with a larger Sony sensor.

The selfie camera repeats the settings from last year: 13 megapixels for the non-pro model and 16 for the Pro model. In both cases we find facial recognition accompanied by artificial intelligence to try to improve their safety and effectiveness. As extras we have a headphone jack, a side fingerprint reader in the Pro, a rear one in the Note 9 and Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi and USB-C regarding connectivity. We leave you with the specification table so you can see the main differences.

Features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Note 9 and Note 9 Pro

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8 PRO

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9 PRO

DIMENSIONS

158.3 x 75.3 x 8.35 mm



190 g

161.35 x 76.4 x 8.79 mm



199.8 g

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm

199 g

165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8 mm

209 g

SCREEN

IPS 6.3 ”ratio 19.5: 9, 90%

2,340 x 1,080 px

IPS 6.53 ”ratio 19.5: 9

2,340 x 1,080 p

IPS 6.53 ”

19.5: 9 ratio

2,340 x 1,080 p

IPS 6.67 inch

20: 9 ratio

2,400 x 1,080 p

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665

Mediatek Helio G90T

MediaTek Helio G85

Snapdragon 720G

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 GB

128 GB

64 GB

128 GB

64 GB

128 GB

64 GB

128 GB

RAM

4GB

6 GB

6 GB

8 GB

3GB

4GB

6 GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

64 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

64 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

64 MP

8MP wide angle

5 MP macro

2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

13 MP

16 MP

13 MP

16 MP

DRUMS

4,000mAh

Fast charging 18W

4,500mAh

Fast charging 18W

5,020 mAh

18W fast charge

5,020 mAh

30W fast charge

SOFTWARE

MIUI 11

Android 10

MIUI 11

Android 10

MIUI 11

Android 10

MIUI 11

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)

WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)

WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)

WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)

PRICE

From 109 euros

From 249 euros

From $ 199

From $ 269

Share



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro vs Note 8 and Note 8 Pro: everything that has changed in the Xiaomi mid-range