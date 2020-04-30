Last year Xiaomi presented both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, two mid-range terminals that came to compete among the best in terms of value for money. The firm has renewed both proposals, launching the corresponding Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.
The best are substantial compared to last year, so let’s take a look at what the company’s new proposals offer, since the changes are quite remarkable compared to what was seen last generation
Processor swapping
The first change we find with the new Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Pro is that processor configuration has been reversed. Last year the non-pro model opted for a Qualcomm and the Pro model for a MediaTek, while this year it is just the opposite. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a Helio G85, while the Pro model bets on the Snapdragon 720G. Curious changes also at the level of internal memory. Last year the Redmi 8 started with 4 GB of RAM, while this year the base memory is 32 GB. The maximum memory is still 128 GB. In the case of the Pro model, the internal memory starts from 64 GB.
The battery grows substantially this generation. Both models exceed 5,000mAh and in the case of the Pro model we have a load of 30W
Relevant changes also at battery level. This year we have a 5,020mAh battery on both models of the Redmi Note 9 series. Last year we settled for 4,000 and 4,500mAh respectively. Fast charging only varies on the Pro model, which is now 30W instead of last year’s 18W, a major jump.
At the design level it goes from the notch to the hole on the screen, so there are changes regarding the panel. Last year we found a 6.53-inch panel, IPS and Full HD + in the case of the Pro model. This panel (or at least an identical one) is inherited by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. Regarding the Pro model, the panel goes up to 6.67 inches , maintaining resolution and IPS technology. It is passed in both models to the 20: 9 format, more panoramic compared to 19.5: 9.
Back to Quad Camera
One more year of four cameras with almost identical configurations compared to last year. These terminals bet on a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-wide angle. The main difference is that the macro sensor is 5 megapixels in the case of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, while in the normal model it is two megapixels. Same setup as last year’s Note 8 Pro, albeit with a larger Sony sensor.
The selfie camera repeats the settings from last year: 13 megapixels for the non-pro model and 16 for the Pro model. In both cases we find facial recognition accompanied by artificial intelligence to try to improve their safety and effectiveness. As extras we have a headphone jack, a side fingerprint reader in the Pro, a rear one in the Note 9 and Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi and USB-C regarding connectivity. We leave you with the specification table so you can see the main differences.
Features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Note 9 and Note 9 Pro
XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8
XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8 PRO
XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9
XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9 PRO
DIMENSIONS
158.3 x 75.3 x 8.35 mm
190 g
161.35 x 76.4 x 8.79 mm
199.8 g
162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm
199 g
165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8 mm
209 g
SCREEN
IPS 6.3 ”ratio 19.5: 9, 90%
2,340 x 1,080 px
IPS 6.53 ”ratio 19.5: 9
2,340 x 1,080 p
IPS 6.53 ”
19.5: 9 ratio
2,340 x 1,080 p
IPS 6.67 inch
20: 9 ratio
2,400 x 1,080 p
PROCESSOR
Snapdragon 665
Mediatek Helio G90T
MediaTek Helio G85
Snapdragon 720G
INTERNAL MEMORY
64 GB
128 GB
64 GB
128 GB
64 GB
128 GB
64 GB
128 GB
RAM
4GB
6 GB
6 GB
8 GB
3GB
4GB
6 GB
REAR CAMERA
48 MP
8MP wide angle
2 MP macro
2 MP depth
64 MP
8MP wide angle
2 MP macro
2 MP depth
64 MP
8MP wide angle
2 MP macro
2 MP depth
64 MP
8MP wide angle
5 MP macro
2 MP depth
FRONT CAMERA
13 MP
16 MP
13 MP
16 MP
DRUMS
4,000mAh
Fast charging 18W
4,500mAh
Fast charging 18W
5,020 mAh
18W fast charge
5,020 mAh
30W fast charge
SOFTWARE
MIUI 11
Android 10
MIUI 11
Android 10
MIUI 11
Android 10
MIUI 11
Android 10
CONNECTIVITY
WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)
WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)
WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)
WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)
PRICE
From 109 euros
From 249 euros
From $ 199
From $ 269
