Sweeping sales with previous versions, Xiaomi puts one of its best product lines to work. The Redmi Note 9 arrive this time in up to three versions with the mission of staying in the top sales in 2020. We tested the most powerful of them all, the Redmi Note 9 Pro.Xiaomi is no longer a new contender for anything. At least in Spain, where it has established itself as the largest smartphone manufacturer, surpassing both Huawei and Samsung. It also does so in the first quarter, while global production chains are plagued by confinement, which does not seem to affect it.

Almost on a par with the announcement of these results came a piece of information, about its second brand. The Redmi Note have placed a cumulative that already reaches 110 million units. This time, the line is refreshed threefold, and we analyze the most ambitious of them all, the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

For this reason, they do not have the market totally ready for them. Especially if we look at the other giant from China direct to the best-selling range in Spain: the entry one. This is Realme, which also has serious proposals in Xiaomi’s average sale price, which stood at $ 146 this recent first quarter of 2020. This figure contrasts sharply with its arrival at the 1,000-euro barrier.

Redmi Notes have always been relatively generous in size. This does not change in a generation that repeats with a size for really big hands or brave users in this regard. Its standout features include modest but vastly improved power and perhaps more than enough already, an improved camera and a generous battery.

Big changes on the successful Redmi Note 8T to consider, taking into account that explore a window also higher in price. Recently, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 8 series was positioned as "the second best-selling smartphone model worldwide in the first quarter", according to Canalys metrics. He also added that with the Redmi Note 9S and this Redmi Note 9 Pro that we have in hand, they carry out "the definitive proposal of the price-performance ratio of the Redmi brand". Let's see how true it is.

Bigger: easier

There is two great feelings that impact when you start using the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The first is its relatively large size and, of course, its large weight: 209 grams. The 6.7 inches diagonal, along with a huge battery, results in a large and heavy mobile. Thus, its one-handed solvent use is rather complicated. The second is its robustness. The terminal is strong and solid, but it is very well manufactured within the range to which it belongs and the feeling in hand is good. However, its smooth glass back makes it extremely slippery, to the point of slowly sliding on some slightly inclined surfaces.

The screen incorporates an LCD panel in a resolution that seems to have come to stay: FullHD + or 1080p. Its quality is not bad, but brings together some of the limitations that we see in devices of this range. And it is that its brightness in broad daylight may be insufficient, if combined with a high reflex rate. Which is precisely the case. Also, we find a darkening around its edges and the cutout of the front camera, perforated presiding in the center. It is also limited to a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Another implication of not making the leap to OLED as display technology is that the fingerprint sensor comes directly to the side. This will be an equivalent solution if we are right-handed, but somewhat uncomfortable otherwise. Other models in this price range, such as the Mi A3 itself, include a fingerprint sensor under the screen itself.

We do see in this generation a processor that, although it is among Qualcomm’s mid-range solutions, vastly improves fluency compared to what has been seen in past generations. For reference, the Snapdragon 720G is similar in performance to the Snapdragon 730 that we see in the Mi 9T. This allows us, for example, to play popular titles like PUBG or Fortnite with a certain ease, yet without being reaping the best of experiences.

Realme decides to accompany this Note 9 Pro with some memories adjusted in the good experience, always according to the mid-range. 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal memory –in the penultimate UFS 2.1 standard– will cover the needs of the majority of users without several demands for several years. Do you need more or have you changed your mind? There is a microSD card slot.

https://hipertextual.com/2020/04/xiaomi-redmi-note-9-note-note-9-pro

The device is supported by the same 5,020 mAh battery that we see in the Redmi Note 9S. A large pile that is accompanied this time by the load capacity at a maximum power of 30 W. We were not able to test the charging speed, since Xiaomi provided only the device on this occasion. Yes we have verified a note autonomy: two days can easily be the norm, especially if we use the aggressive default energy saving settings.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

screen

6.5 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

6.7 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

6.7 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

76 x 161 mm

77 x 166 mm

77 x 166 mm

Thickness

8.8 mm

8.8 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

200 grams

209 grams

209 grams

SoC

Mediatek Helio G90T, 12nm

SD 720G, 8nm

SD 720G, 8nm

RAM

6 GB

4.6GB

6 GB

Memory

64, 128 GB and microSD

64, 128 GB and microSD

64, 128 GB and microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.9, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP f / 2.4 and depth. 2 MP

48 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth. 2 MP

64 MP f / 1.9, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and prof. 2 MP

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.0, in notch

16 MP f / 2.5, perf.

16 MP f / 2.5, perf.

Drums

4,500 mAh, fast charge 18W

5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W

5,020 mAh, 30W fast charge

Resist.

–

–

–

Biomet.

Rear fingerprint sensor

Side fingerprint sensor

Side fingerprint sensor

Connect

4G, Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.0, NFC, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.0, NFC-free, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.0, NFC, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 9 Pie

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

Sept. 2019

May 2020

May 2020

Official price

249, 269 euros

229, 269 euros

269, 299 euros

In the rest of the generalities of the terminal, we find several details worth mentioning:

There is headphone jack 3.5 mm.

There is Notifications LED, at its top.

The sound It is decent in volume. Also in quality until we reach already considerable levels, where it saturates and tears at some frequencies.

No, has no wireless charging or water resistance of any kind.

Your cameras, basic, but now with a better main sensor

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has, like almost all the terminals that are appearing lately, with four cameras on its back. Sensor selection raises resolution up to 64 MP in the main, unlike its peers in the Note 9 series.

Thus a 1 / 1.7-inch large main sensor diagonal, with 64 MP and pixel binning. This is why we will see 16 MP images by default. If we ask for the ‘original’ 64 MP files, the files can weigh a forceful 30 MB and, even there, some of the already basic processes such as HDR may not apply. For effects, what remains is the large size of the sensor compared to previous generations with capacities limited to 48 MP.

Completing the set we find a 8MP ultra wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture and two smaller less relevant lenses. A 5 MP macro sensor and another are included to support the 2 MP depth calculation, which don’t seem to be really necessary in higher ranges, so they hardly are here too. At least not beyond increasing the size of the photo module. On the other hand, no mention of optical stabilization nor in the main sensor, something that was quite a selling point in the original Mi Note five years ago.

What better than to see some images to see what this camera is capable of. Remember that you can access the originals by clicking on them or through this gallery, with a few extra captures.

Ultra wide angle, auto

Main angle, auto

Main angle, 2x zoom

In scenes with sufficient lighting, both sensors behave, even when there is demand for high contrasts. Its HDR mode kicks in and does it by providing better exposed images at highs and lows, with a fairly natural appearance.

Ultra wide angle, auto

Main angle, auto

If the amount of light is reduced, still without entering the night, we see how the sensor of the ultra wide angle loses some detail –As this is quite inferior to the main one-. However, it is still capable of providing a usable image.

Ultra wide angle, auto

Main angle, auto

With even more difficult lighting we can see how the wide angle finally gives way. The main sensor, even without OIS, has tools to save the shot.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, main angle, night mode

Realme 6 Promain angle night mode

Raising the game to the night modeWe see that the Redmi Note 9 Pro is capable of saving the scene. It also does it in a more than natural way, taking into account the result of the Realme 6 Pro, with a much harder contrast and greenish tones that avoid reality. In exchange, the latter allows night mode to be used in ultra wide angle and in a zoom range, which the Redmi does not.

8In the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the qualities are more than correct and the performance of the components is adequate, without ending up shining especially in any of them. Except in his battery, of course. This will give a day of use even for those who are practically all day connected. Beyond, there are not many or great tricks that this new Redmi can contribute.

Among them are the new 64 MP sensor and its best results in low light, a fast charge that accelerates to 30W or a RAM that increases in its basic 6 GB model.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a great terminal, in several ways. If we are willing to go through the hoop of a large screen and a little overweight, perfect. For those who do not, this will probably be the worst news of a cheap smartphone and, otherwise, well balanced.- Drums more than generous.

Sufficient performance for almost everything.

Decent cameras, although they forget the telephoto and optical stabilization.- His size and weight they can be a drag on many.

its screen can limit outdoors, with high reflections and shadowed edges.