The second Xiaomi brand has presented new phones aimed at the accessible segment, all under the line ‘Redmi Note 9’. Heirs of one of the most popular and sold ranges worldwide, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is enough and is enough to conquer anyone looking for a great mobile at affordable cost, a sample of Xiaomi’s work.

The succession of new smartphones continues its course, little by little we will know the successors of the best-selling families of all brands. And there is no doubt that the Redmi Notes attract great interest; not in vain are telephones that unite the best of Xiaomi in terms of quality / price. And now we have the new member of that family here: the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Power more than enough for most, big screen, gigantic battery and excellent balance in terms of software, also design. Just look at the specifications to find out.

Redmi Note 9 Pro datasheet

The Chinese Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is practically identical to the international or European version: it only differs in the absence of the version with 4 GB of RAM, the main camera of 64 MP (in the Chinese model it is 48 MP), includes NFC and in the 30 W charger (in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 they are 18 W).

Redmi Note 9 Pro

screen

IPS LCD 6.67 “

Full HD

Gorilla Glass 5

Dimensions and weight

165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8mm

209 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 720G

Adreno 618 GPU

RAM

4/6 GB (only 6 GB in the international version)

Storage

64/128 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79 (64 MP f / 1.89 in the international model)

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

Drums

5,020 mAh

Fast charge 18 W (fast charge 30 W in the international version)

Operating system

Android 10

MIUI 11

Connectivity

4G

Wi-Fi 5



Bluetooth 5



Infrared



USB-C



Headphone jack



The international version has NFC

Other

Fingerprint reader on the side

Splash resistance

Price

From 155 euros to change

Little more can you ask for the price

After analyzing in detail the specifications, and comparing them with the price that Xiaomi has set in India, we can conclude that the Redmi Note 9 Pro has an unbeatable price. With a more than competent processor, enough RAM and storage, it does not dispense with the SD card and offers a huge LCD screen that doesn’t drop from Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080), you can not ask for more from an accessible mobile. And on top it does not have a bad design.

The appearance of the Redmi Note 9 Pro follows the design of both brands, both Redmi and Xiaomi: straight lines with smoothed edges, clean back face with the huge rectangular block of cameras (at first glance it is not too pretty), the mobile uses the front very well thanks to the upper hole for the camera And don’t forget about all the necessary connections on a phone in its class, including the headphone jack. In the international model (the one that will be distributed in Spain), NFC is included. The Indian version lacks it.

Redmi points to the top from the bottom of its catalog, also in the photographic field: quad rear camera in which there is no lack of a main sensor suitable for large photos (48/64 megapixels, depending on the version), the Wide-angle camera (8 megapixels), its pertinent sensor to capture depth and an addition that will appeal to those who take shots closely: the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a macro lens for a 5 megapixel sensor. And it is capable of taking photos only 2 cm away, at least according to Xiaomi specifications.

Autonomy will not be a problem

The Redmi Note have always excelled on drums, so this new member of the family should excel in this regard. And it does: the capacity of this component reaches 5,020 mAh, an extension that puts several days of use behind the phone, at least on paper. In addition, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does not dispense with USB C or fast charging: 18 W (30 W in the international model).

In terms of wireless connectivity, we can say that it comes complete: infrared emitter, 4G, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and it has an external speaker located at the bottom of the device. And the Redmi Note 9 Pro does not forget the fingerprint reader: capacitive and mounted on the right side of the phone, to access it with the thumb.

Colors of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro international

What comes complete well in terms of hardware? Well the same in software: the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts with Android 10 as standard and MIUI 11. It integrates the usual Xiaomi applications, also its added services.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price and availability

The mobile was presented in India and now also internationally. International prices, and in dollars, are as follows:

Redmi Note 9 Pro with 6GB / 64GB: $ 269, about 247 euros to change.

Redmi Note 9 Pro with 6GB / 128GB: $ 299, about 275 euros to change.

