The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9S will soon have to welcome a new member of their family. One of the latest reports published by the Chinese certification office TENAA has revealed a good part of the technical sheet of the new Redmi Note 9 that Xiaomi would be planning to present in the coming weeks, and that it would arrive to position itself as an even more affordable model than its Note 9 series brothers.

Despite maintaining certain similarities with respect to the other models in this series, the Redmi Note 9 would introduce news regarding its design.

This will be the Redmi Note 9

Thanks to the information collected in the TENAA report, we can get a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from the new Redmi Note 9. Thanks to the published images, we know that the terminal will maintain a design similar to that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9s, with a glass back that houses the square camera module next to the fingerprint sensor –which, unlike its brothers, is not located on one of the sides, but under the cameras–.

Its front will be occupied by a 6.53-inch diagonal screen with Full HD + resolution, and the hole on the screen intended to house the 13 megapixel front camera. However, in this model the hole will be located in the upper right corner instead of the center. Beyond that, we are facing a terminal slightly smaller in size and less weight.

As for the similarities with respect to his brothers, we find the same gigantic 5,020 mAh capacity battery, 18W fast charging, a quad photographic system led by a 48 megapixel resolution sensor, and 4 or 6 GB of RAM memory along with 64 or 128 GB of storage. A trait that is unknown at the moment is the processor model that will include the device, although rumors point to MediaTek Helio G80 as the most likely candidate. Taking all of the above into account, it is possible to prepare a preliminary technical data sheet with the details of this device:

Redmi Note 9

Specifications

Dimensions 162.3 × 77.2 × 8.9mm

198 grams

Screen 6.53 inches with Gorilla Glass 5



Resolution Full HD + (2340 × 1080 pixels)

Processor 2.0 GHz octa-core

RAM4 / 6GB LPPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 512 GB

CamerasRear: 48MP main with PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, 8MP 120 ° Ultra Wide LED + Flash + Macro + Depth Sensor

Frontal: 13 MP

5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, IR sensor

At the moment, Xiaomi has not announced when do you plan to present this device, although everything seems to point to it arriving sometime next May. At this point, the price of the terminal seems to be the only detail that remains to be known about the model that will soon be added to the already extensive catalog of Xiaomi mobiles for this 2020.

