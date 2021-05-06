Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, opinions after first contact. Video and photos.

The appeal that Xiaomi’s Redmi family of phones has traditionally had is indisputable, mainly for offering competent devices in exchange for a reduced price. The company’s strategy seems to work and convince the public, and that is why last year there were up to four phones within the Redmi Note 9 range, and in 2021 the strategy is repeated with four terminals that are part of the new Redmi Note 10 family. .

After having tested and analyzed the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it’s time to tell you our first impressions with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. A phone with a highly optimized battery but with more modest specifications than its older brother, but at a lower price. Is cheap expensive in comparison? Let’s see it.

Showcasing the genetics of your lineage

At the design level we find very few changes between the Redmi Note 10S and the rest of the phones in the Redmi Note 10 range. In hand, it is a large phone with a remarkable chin on the lower frame and a hole in the screen centered on the upper frame. . Despite its large size, and taking into account its large battery, the thickness and weight of the Redmi Note 10S are not at all exaggerated, becoming a comfortable phone.

The back is a copy of what we already saw in the Redmi Note 10 Pro, but with better integration of the camera module on the body of the phone. The vertical arrangement of the sensors is repeated, although the main one, being 64 megapixels and not 108, has a smaller size, so that perhaps that is why they have been able to prevent the protrusion from being as exaggerated as the one we saw in the Pro model.

Everything about the back is shiny, it’s dirty

The back has a glossy finish, fashionable, but overall the aesthetic is rather simple. Yes indeed, everything that is brilliant is also dirty; fingerprints and specks of dust easily cover the body of the phone, unless we use it with the transparent silicone case that comes in the box.

The ports and connections have the usual arrangement, with the volume controller in the right frame along with the power button, which in turn functions as a side fingerprint reader. In the left frame we find the tray, with the possibility of connecting two micro SIM cards (in addition to space for a microSD card to expand the storage). On the lower edge we have the USB Type C charging port, along with a space for the speaker and another for a 3.5 mm jack input, and finally, at the top, we have another space reserved for another speaker.

After seeing the design, we are going to talk more in depth about the Redmi Note 10S screen, when it comes to a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution. This set of technology, resolution and diagonal gives very good results, as we have seen for a while on many mobiles, and the same happens with this phone.

The display parameters seem to be well calibrated at the factory and its automatic color scheme works well. But if we are not satisfied, MIUI always gives us several options to be able to configure the parameters of the screen to adapt them to our needs.

But what we have missed is that there is a refresh rate greater than 60 hertz. With the tendency of many manufacturers to increase it, in 2021 it is almost shocking to see that a phone of these characteristics does not have at least a 90 Hz refresh rate on its screen, especially considering that the Redmi Note 10 5G does have them. .

Despite missing that extra fluidity, the screen of this new phone from the Redmi family adjusts to what we could expect and we can enjoy it without any problem. The response to our demands is good and we believe that it is a good panel to enjoy any multimedia content, even to play video games. But if you are a user looking for fluidity in a phone above all else, this Redmi Note 10S may fall a bit short for you.

Clouds and clear if we put it to play to the fullest

The Mediatek Helio G95 processor is a chip that we have already analyzed in other phones such as the Realme 7 and Realme 8 and it performs its function well, although it seems fair to us. The unit we have tested goes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Our experience with the Redmi Note 10S has been favorable and we have not had serious problems that affect the normal and usual operation of the phone.

Overall, our experience with the Redmi Note 10S has been favorable and we have not had any serious problems affecting the normal and usual operation of the phone. The execution of all the applications is done without major problem, as well as the rapid change between some applications and others, although we have noticed a certain lack of fluidity at specific moments.

Xiaomi has kept its word to bring MIUI 12.5 in the second quarter of the year and the Redmi Note 10S is on the list of the “privileged” who support it. And in this aspect we have good news, because after having tried this version of the cape it seems to us that Xiaomi has done better optimization work with respect to what we have seen previously, especially when we have tested it on other phones in the Redmi range from the Note 9.

In fact, we say this because when we analyze the Redmi Note 10 Pro we still experience recurrent lag and jerks, something that we have not noticed at the moment in the Redmi Note 10S except for some exceptions, as we have commented. Perhaps the 6 GB of RAM is somewhat fair to move all the MIUI resources to perfection.

In addition, the 60 Hz limits the experience with demanding video games, such as the ‘Asphalt 9’. Therefore, it is a relatively powerful phone, but one that it remains somewhat fair in terms of performance, especially if we are very demanding users.

In a matter of biometrics, the Redmi Note 10S looks very good, with a very fast side fingerprint reader that works just by placing our finger on the button. The same happens with facial recognition, which unlocks the terminal quickly, as long as there is a minimum amount of light in the room in which we are.

Settling in the approved fair in photography

The camera is the section that the vast majority of current mid-range phones need to improve. It is also true that for less than 300 euros you cannot be too demanding, in fact, this is where the Redmi Note 10S fits: if you want high-quality photos, your camera may not be the best.

Its camera suite consists of a 64-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, which is combined with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118-degree field-of-view lens. These two cameras are accompanied by a usual pack of a 2 megapixel sensor with a macro lens and another 2 megapixel sensor for depth, which add little to the whole, but which is a very popular combination in most mid-range phones. But we better let the results speak, at least those of this contact.

In general we see that the dynamic range is quite small, both in HDR and automatic. There are seemingly simple shots that don’t work out well in terms of detail and dynamic range. To tell the truth, the images obtained are a bit below expectations when looking at the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (which has a very similar set of cameras). Of course, in terms of white balance and colorimetry it seems correct.

Photography in automatic mode with the main lens.

The HDR helps regain dynamic range but is too aggressive. You have to decide whether to save a sky and exaggerate the contours or keep the automatic. The macro camera is above what is expected: it allows closer photos, without being “a lifesaver” unless we are looking for something very specific. These cameras have small sensors that tend to give photos with too much contrast and saturation depending on the conditions, and it is something that we see here too.

Photography in HDR mode with the main lens.

Photography with the macro lens.

The wide angle it is consistent with the standard for the good and the not so good. And the good news is, there doesn’t appear to be exaggerated warping from the curvature.

Photography in automatic mode with the wide angle lens.

The frontal camera It suffers a bit from the same lack of dynamic range and is missing some detail, although it gives realistic results and we don’t see any exaggeration of contrast or saturation. Of course, against the light it does not seem to save the exposure of the photo very well, and it can burn the images on some occasions.

Photography in automatic mode with the front camera.

Very good feelings with autonomy

One of the sections in which the Redmi Note 10S stands out the most is in the battery, not only because it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, but because we think it is very well optimized. With the screen off and without using the phone (for example, for 8 hours at night), the battery does not wear down even 5%.

But above all we say it because when using the mobile normally the level of decrease in the battery is ridiculous. The phone came to me with 60% of the battery charged and I started doing all the tests with it: downloading applications, performance tests, surfing the Internet, watching videos, social networks, taking photos, playing video games … And 9 hours later the phone had only worn out 30%.

Although we have to test it in depth, we find very positive data for this Redmi Note 10S, which suggests that it does not consume too many resources. So far we have experienced that its battery can be used perfectly throughout a day and a half or even two, without having to charge it.

This phone also has support for 33W fast charge, which can be used thanks to the charger that comes with the device in its box. Charging time from 0 to 100% is approximately one hour and 20 minutes

Competition on your doorstep

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is proposed as one more alternative within the gigantic showcase of mid-range mobile phones that currently reigns in the market. This model offers a set rather tight in specifications, but it can be more than enough for those who do not need excellence within their pocket, mainly thinking about not taking too much money from it for their purchase.

For a price that part of the 269.99 euros, the Redmi Note 10S has its strengths on the screen and a well-optimized large battery that favor its purchase. Less favorable are the performance and cameras sections, which are somewhat fair even for a mid-range device.

Thus, this S model is Redmi Note 10 Pro or other phones with a more ambitious set, such as the new POCO X3 Pro or POCO F3 that half rise to the high-end in terms of the processor. But that said, its value for money seems to be good.