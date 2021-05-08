Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, first impressions and making contact | Technology

This week, Xiaomi presented its new launches in our territory. We already had all the details of the Redmi Note 10S and the Note 10 5G, but we did not have concrete data of the launch in our country.

Now we know that the model in question will start at 230 euros at its launch and We have been testing the Redmi Note 10S for a few days to see what this interesting member of the Note 10 family has to offer.

And it is interesting because it has two phones below (the Note 10 and the Note 10 5G), but also one above, an appetizing Note 10 Pro that we loved, despite its shortcomings, when we tested it in the analysis.

In addition, the competition is served both between your family and against the realme 8 that we have also tested and that is a practically ‘twin’ mobile. But before moving on to a comparison that we will do when the time comes, Let’s go with our first opinion of the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S Display 6.4 “AMOLED panel | 450 nits typical brightness and 1,100 nits peak | 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution | 20: 9 ratio ProcessorMediaTek Helio G95 RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR4x Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.2 Main cameras 64 Mpx main f / 1.8 | 8 Mpx wide angle f / 2.2 | 2 Mpx f / 2.4 macro | 2 Mpx f / 2.4 depth Front camera 13 Mpx f / 2.45 Battery 5,000 mAh | 33 W charging in the box Operating system MIUI 12.5 + Android 11Dimensions and weight160.6 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm | 178.8 gramsPriceFrom 229.99 euros

Sections of the first impressions of the Redmi Note 10S:

Just for the finishes and screen, we feel it should be more expensive

It seems that Redmi has hit the key when creating an identity both brand and family. Whether made of plastic or glass, the truth is that the Mi 11 and the Redmi Note 10 are terminals that share elegant lines on the back, some fronts with well-used frames and, in addition, a camera module that generates that ‘identity’ .

The back of this Redmi Note 10S is made of plastic, but it is a really comfortable plastic between the hands thanks to its curved sides and a touch that is somewhat ‘sticky’ and does not slip between the fingers. Of course, it is a very dirty mobile and the traces remain at the first change.

The rear is elegant and we only read that ‘Redmi’ and the camera module, although the sensors change, it is identical to the Mi 11i. Also, something I like is that it doesn’t stick out too much from the body.

The button panel is on the right side with a fingerprint sensor that is still fast, although now we will talk about it, at the top we have an audio output and the infrared emitter, on the right side is the two SIM and SD reader , all at once, and at the bottom we have the 3.5 jack, the main speaker, a microphone and the USB-C.

Since we are with the speakers, we leave you a sound test. It is not the best, but hey, it shows that the mobile has power, stuck and I miss something more bass, but for 230 euros, it is a stereo sound that will allow us to enjoy videos, games and series:

If we go to the front, we have a screen that does not disappoint. It is an AMOLED panel that looks really good and that leaves us in its 6.4 “a density of 409 pixels per inch.a thanks to its resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

The viewing angles are correct, I also like the colors and, if they seem somewhat saturated, you can always give another tone in the screen settings, the panel is precise and, in addition, it has a point brightness of 1,100 nits.

It is not always the maximum brightness, but a peak, but we already told you that outdoors it is a mobile that can be seen perfectly in any lighting situation, with an automatic sensor that adjusts the brightness quickly and precisely.

To see content and play it is a panel that I have found very correct for the 230 euros that we are going to pay. In fact, I found it to be traced to the realme 8, sharing resolution, size, quality … and refreshment.

And it is that, stays at 60 Hz. It is not a bad experience, but of course I would prefer 90 Hz considering that MIUI, sometimes, the circuits weigh more than necessary. For a little more, of course, you have the Redmi Note 10 Pro with its AMOLED at 120 Hz.

Helio G95 to play and a MIUI 12.5 that fixes many problems

And, to fill that screen with content, we have a Xiaomi with MediaTek SoC. This in the past was not a good idea, but things have changed, thankfully, and the truth is that the Helio G95 and the Dimensity are chips that behave wonderfully.

They are still somewhat gluttonous when it comes to battery consumption and, in fact, that’s why we have 5,000 mAh battery.

This large battery is to blame for the thickness of the mobile and its weight, but it will allow us to have between 8:30 or 9 hours of screen a day, which is not bad with automatic brightness, video games, many notifications and social networks.

I have also always had the NFC active and, according to the synthetic test, with the maximum brightness we have 8 hours 50 minutes of screen. On the realme 8 line, go. Regarding charging, Xiaomi includes its 33 W charger that allows us to charge 50% in about 25 minutes and 100% in just over an hour.

But let’s go to the processor, since the G95 behaves very well in practically all tasks, showing that it is a chip that both in CPU and GPU has nothing to envy to the equivalent Qualcomm.

We leave you the results of the synthetic tests, but you must bear in mind that the mobile phone has not allowed us to pass some tests (3D Mark and Geekbench 4), something normal with the Xiaomi before its launch and, for the analysis, we will return to pass these tests to see how it fares with a future pre-release software update.

Redmi Note 10Srealme 8realme 8 ProRedmi Note 10 Pro Oppo Reno 4ZOppo reno 4 ProRedmi Note 9TRedmi Note 9 ProRedmi Note 9SProcessorMTK G95MTK G95SD 720GSD 732GDimensity 800SD 765Dimensity 800USD 720GSD 720Geekbench 4.6.516238.647-2 6.8 Multi-2.516238.647-2GGeekbench 4.6-2.5812.847-2 6.839. 902-8.6967.237-6.9976.978Geekbench 5 Single517535568-518598601567564Geekbench 5 Multi1.6681.7171.707-2.1611.7651.7941.7681.7093D Mark-2.7622.596-3.284–2.4992.466 AnTuTuTuTu348325.992.4992.466 AnTuTuTuTu325.992.4992.466.AnTuTuTuTu325.992.4992.466. .72110.0838.9998.1867.7207.8038.7807.7727.473

In the tests that we have been able to pass, We see that it is above in mobile GPU with the 720G and the 732G of Qualcomm (the Redmi Note 10 Pro, without going any further), but it is below the experience with the realme 8.

This may be because you have 6GB of RAM in our model for the 8 of the realme 8 (and yes, there is a Redmi Note 10S with 8 GB of RAM, but it is not the one we have) or that MIUI is something more gluttonous than realmeUI.

Before seeing how MIUI is on this terminal, we leave you the data from the memory speed tests. It’s 128 GB UFS 2.2 And I like what I see, as that translates into a satisfying experience opening apps from scratch, moving files, and installing apps.

Memory performanceRedmi Note 10Srealme 8realme 8 ProRedmi Note 10 ProRedmi Note 9 ProPoco X3 Sequential Write284.29 MB / s157.31 MB / s167.72 MB / s209.29 MB / s102.88 MB / s200.24 MB / s Sequential read437.55 MB / s457.41MB / s239.25MB / s415.19MB / s420.32MB / s495.76MB / s Random Write26.93MB / s8.33MB / s14.78MB / s19.38MB / s19.29 MB / s14.73MB / s Random Read23.26MB / s13.17MB / s11.84MB / s17.25MB / s14.06MB / s19.03MB / s Copy speed to memory5.79GB / s5.01 GB / s 4.89 GB / s 4.83 GB / s 4.75 GB / s 4.76 GB / s

And the performance is good thanks to MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi has delivered and the Note 10S is the first mobile to arrive with this version of the system that lightens, in a way, the load, has less bloatware and promised to solve the stability and performance problems of the previous versions of MIUI.

It is true that, little by little and version by version, MIUI was going to become more stable, but there were still fringes. Now, it is not that it is perfect and it shows that you have to continue optimizing, but at least we see that intention on the part of the Chinese manufacturer.

There is bloatware, yes, but somewhat less, the mobile at times feels somewhat limping and although it manages multitasking well, there are times that not all apps are closed at the same time when we close the multitasking window, but the management in seconds flat is better and more efficient and these days we have already received an OTA that adds stability and reduces lag.

We will be testing more this week to tell you everything in the analysis, but although it is still not perfect, at least as soon as you take it out of the box the mobile does not give you any unpleasant surprises. Special mention, yes, the absence of the proximity sensor, so you will continue to hang up calls without wanting to if you talk a lot on the phone.

And about the unlocking methods, you can see that they work very well. Neither by footprint on the side nor by photo are the fastest Xiaomi, but I think it is a processor issue, which is not as optimized for this as the Snapdragon, rather than sensors. In fact, Although it is somewhat slower, they are still very fast and reliable systems.

Four cameras with a decent main sensor and two other fillers

We could think that the cameras are where the snip is most noticeable in order to offer good performance, good screen and good battery, and we are not wrong, but I like the tone that Xiaomi gives to its recent photographs.

It seems that they want to escape from the oversaturation of other manufacturers and there are somewhat muted colors that, yes, are not so colorful on social networks, but that leave us more room to edit those photos from the phone itself.

The application is stable and everything is where we expect because, here, Xiaomi has not had a hand with MIUI 12.5 and everything is as always. And in the hardware section, we have a 64 megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor that offers us good results with adequate light conditions.

The 8 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle It is somewhat weaker and you notice a loss of sharpness at the edges of the image and, in addition, we have a 2 megapixel macro sensor that … well, it is not that much.

The fourth sensor is a depth camera that makes an appearance in the portraits, although actually most of the work is done by software.

If we go to the selfie, we have a 16 megapixel sensor that respects skin tones and overexposes a bit, but offers good results at its price.

And as for the video, we can capture at 4K30 maximum with good quality, although the digital stabilizer leaves a little to be desired as soon as we start walking.

The competition is at home, but it is a universal mobile

And at this point, we leave some little things that we have been learning these last hours, but in the end We are facing some very initial first impressions and next week we will address all the issues when we do the analysis of this Redmi Note 10S.

The important thing is that, despite the fact that MIUI is still not as fine as it should, especially with these 6 GB, I think that a step in the right direction has been taken with MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi is listening to the community And, at least, when you take this mobile out of the box, it works as all phones should.

The camera with good lighting conditions will allow us to take good photos, the performance is adequate in practically all applications and I love the design, since it is a little thick, but it makes up for it with comfort in hand and with a battery. 5,000 mAh that performs very well.

Of course, the competition is at home within the Note 10 family, and also outside with the realme 8, but it is a mobile that, as it is right now, I would feel comfortable recommending. Of course, as I say, you have to wait a few days for the analysis to see if these first initial sensations are maintained.