Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 5G: features and prices

Xiaomi renews its successful Redmi Note 10 series with two new models: this is all you need to know about the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10S.

Xiaomi does not seem to be satisfied with the success achieved so far by its Redmi Note 10 family. After the original models, the company has decided to expand the series with two new smartphones of the Redmi Note 10 series, the Redmi Note 10S Y Redmi Note 10 5G.

Both phones maintain the philosophy of the Redmi Note series, offering a bulky data sheet for a very low price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Specifications Dimensions 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm

190 grams Screen 6.5 inch IPS DotDisplay

2400 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate of 90 hertz

360º ambient light sensor Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM 4 GB LPDDRR4X Operating system MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.2 CamerasRear:

– Main 48 MP f / 1.79. 1/2 ″ sensor size

– 2 MP macro camera

– 2 MP depth camera

Frontal:

– 8 MP f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge Others Side fingerprint reader

USB Type C

3.5mm headphone port

NFC compatible with Google Pay

Dual sim

The Redmi Note 10 5G It is the model of the series that bet everything on 5G, and makes this feature its main attraction.

We are talking about a smartphone with a slightly renewed design with respect to the rest of the models of the Redmi Note 10 series, with a rectangular rear camera module, which houses the three sensors vertically, next to the LED flash and the ambient light sensor.

On the front, we find a 6.5-inch screen with IPS technology and Full HD + resolution, which boasts a hole centered on top, where is the 8 megapixel resolution camera. The screen is capable of cool down to a maximum of 90 hertz, and has a variable refresh rate that saves energy by reducing the refresh rate based on the content displayed on the panel.

His right side is occupied by the volume up and down buttons, and for him on / off button, which also integrates the fingerprint reader. At the top, they make an appearance headphone port, one of the microphones and the infrared emitter.

Xiaomi has opted for equip the Redmi Note 10 5G with a MediaTek processor. Specifically, we are talking about MediaTek Dimensity 700U, one of the most affordable 5G modem chips from the firm specializing in semiconductors.

Accompany him 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. All this is backed by a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity, in charge of giving life to Android 11, customized by MIUI 12.

His photographic system is made up of three sensors rear. It has a 48 megapixel resolution main camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor, and a depth camera, also 2 megapixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Specifications Dimensions 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm

178.8 grams 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080 pixels Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 6/8 GB LPDDRR4X Operating System MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.2 CamerasRear:

– Main 64 MP f / 1.79. 1 / 1.97 ″ sensor size

– 8 MP Ultra Wide Camera

– 2 MP macro camera

– 2 MP depth camera

Frontal:

– 13 MP f / 2.45 Battery 5,000 mAh

33W Quick Charge Others Side Fingerprint Reader

USB Type C

3.5mm headphone port

NFC compatible with Google Pay

Dual sim

IP53 certification

Dual Speakers

For his part, Redmi Note 10S provides an experience something more complete than the Redmi Note 10 5G, at the cost of dispense with 5G connectivity.

Its main differential feature resides in the inclusion of a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, which maintains Full HD + resolution, although lose the high refresh rate, and settles for just 60 hertz.

Count with one design much more similar to the original Redmi Note 10, with a rear slightly curved on the sides, and a front occupied almost mainly by the screen. Nor is the hole in screen, which in this case houses a 13 megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Speaking of cameras, in this case we are talking about a quadruple system, formed by a 64 megapixel main camera to which is added a 8 megapixel sensor with lens ultra wide angle, and the two complementary sensors of 2 megapixels each for macro and background blur shooting.

The Redmi Note 10S processor is also different to the one included in the Redmi Note 10 5G. Although in both cases we are facing a chip signed by MediaTek, in this case we see an increase in power thanks to the Helio G95, a chip oriented to the upper-middle range.

It is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and a storage of 64 or 128 GB. The battery still has the same 5,000 mAh capacity, although the 33W fast charge.

Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Note 10 5G and where to buy

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Note 10 5G arrive in Spain in different memory and storage configurations. Each of them will have a different price:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6/64 GB: 249.99 euros (special launch price 229.99 euros)Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 8/128 GB: 269.99 eurosXiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 4/64 GB: 199.99 eurosXiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 4/128 GB: 249.99 euros (special launch price of 229.99 euros)

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all