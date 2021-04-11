Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, one of the best phones launched in 2021, is already reduced to less than 260 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It has barely been on the market for a couple of weeks, but the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has already become one of the most desired mobiles of 2021, thanks to its unbeatable quality / price ratio. And it is at a minimum price in this promotion.

A mobile with display at 120 Hz, 108 Mpix camera and 8 GB of RAM for just over 250 euros, with the quality that Xiaomi always treasures? Here you have the best opportunity to get the new one Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, fresh from the oven and already with a significant discount.

Take the spectacular Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 45 euros discount to stay at just 254 euros on eBay. For it you must enter the code P15XIAOMI at checkout. Do not forget!

We are facing a mobile that will delight gamers, thanks to its excellent 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The touch refresh is 240 Hz, which means that the characters will instantly respond to your actions with their finger on the screen.

Xiaomi’s new cheap phone with a 108 megapixel camera is a beast at a very low price. Powerful 64GB or 128GB processor and 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Although it is an excellent mobile to play games, its powerful hardware allows it to be used for any task.

Has a Snapdragon 732G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5,020 mAh battery ensures that it will last all day even if you use it continuously. Also has fast charging at 33W, with the charger included in the box.

If you like taking photos, few mobiles surpass it thanks to your 4 camera setup: a main wide-angle sensor with incredible 108 MPix, an 8 MPix ultra wide angle, a 5 MPix telemacro sensor, and a 2 MPix depth sensor. The front camera is 16 MPix.

With the latest in Xiaomi photographic technology: native dual ISO, 9-in-1 binning technology, and Night Mode 2.0.

It is the first mobile with a 108 Mpix sensor that costs less than 300 euros, and in addition to taking photos it also offers great performance for gaming. Undoubtedly a smartphone focused on young people, which is going to sweep away.

